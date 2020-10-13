SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Can the 49ers Keep the Ship Afloat for a Playoff Run?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

What a nightmarish start to the 2020 season it has been for the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting out the first five weeks with a 2-3 record and sitting dead last in the NFC West has not only stuck a fork in their Super Bowl hopes, but now they are even in danger of missing the playoffs. 

That may seem like an overreaction given the fact that the 49ers are only five games into the season. But considering how they finished under .500 during the easiest stretch of their schedule, the playoffs are starting to bleak. To make matters worse, the 49ers are massively trailing the Seattle Seahawks who have a commanding 5-0 record atop the division. Earning a Wild Card berth is the best -case scenario for the 49ers

But even that is going to require something special from them.

The 49ers are missing key players all over the place with their secondary and offensive line especially in shambles. Quarterback play has been subpar in practically every game and the coaching has been underwhelming. San Francisco is like a sinking ship right now that needs patchwork all over just to keep afloat. 

So can the 49ers actually keep the ship afloat for a playoff run?

I have zero confidence that this team can get it together that quickly. The offensive line has looked horrendous in every game this season. I cannot imagine they will suddenly turn it around as they haven't shown any signs of improving. This is likely what the 49ers are going to have to deal with for the rest of the season. 

At least when it comes to their secondary, they are missing their top four cornerbacks. What is the offensive line's excuse?

Then there is also the concern of the quarterback. Who is going to start against the Rams? Who is going to start Week 7? And will Jimmy Garoppolo be able to rise to the occasion? Unlikely. All of this is very unlikely unless Kyle Shanahan finds the magic formula to fixing some of the issues that are plaguing this team. 

Otherwise, the 49ers will NOT make the playoffs this season. 

As of now, it looks as if they won't and it will be Shanahan's fault. I know a lot of fans have been taking shots at defensive coordinator Robert Saleh lately, but he is actually doing quite well with what he has left. He has the defense of the 49ers ranked 10th in DVOA, so he is holding up his end of the bargain. If anything, he is overachieving. Meanwhile, Shanahan just got his offense back to full strength and couldn't muster more than seven points in the first half against the Dolphins of all teams.

A talented team should not miss the playoffs. That is always the fault of the head coach. 

Yes, injuries keep a team from performing at full strength more times than not. But lets not act like the 49ers were playing against high-level competition in their three losses. Against the Cardinals, they were healthy and choked. Against the Eagles and Dolphins, they clearly overlooked them. That is on the coach. All three of their losses should have never happened. And thanks to those losses, the 49ers have to pull a rabbit out of their hat as they have to prepare for the Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, Packers and Saints.

Only the Saints seem like a realistic win and by that point, the 49ers could already be out of the playoff conversation and the ship could already be at the bottom of the ocean. 

If the 49ers want any chance of keeping their "revenge tour" alive, it will have to start this Sunday night against the Rams who will have Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods salivating to expose a weak secondary, and Aaron Donald licking his chops at an atrocious offensive line. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Claim Former Buccaneers Cornerback Parnell Motley off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly claimed former Tampa Bay Bucs cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers.

Grant Cohn

Stock Down: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's stock has plummeted.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 43-17 Loss to Miami

The three main takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Injury News: Kwon Alexander has High-Ankle Sprain, Richard Sherman has Calf-Injury Setback

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a high-ankle sprain and cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf-injury setback.

Grant Cohn

Forget a 49ers Week 5 Studs and Duds Column, There are No Studs to Talk About

The worst of the worst from the San Francisco 49ers 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Nick_Newman

Five Takeaways From the 49ers' 43-17 Week 5 Loss to Dolphins

Here are five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 43-17 Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Week 5 Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Random thoughts and musings about the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jack Hammer

San Francisco 49ers 17, Miami Dolphins Dolphins 43: Grades

Here are the San Francisco 49ers grades for the 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Grant Cohn

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 5 Answered

The answer to the five questions that determined the outcome of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Jack Hammer

49ers Super Bowl Hopes Damper in 43-17 Loss to Dolphins

Losing to the Miami Dolphins 43-17 at home puts a damper on the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl hopes.

Jose Luis Sanchez III