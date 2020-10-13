Can the 49ers Keep the Ship Afloat for a Playoff Run?

What a nightmarish start to the 2020 season it has been for the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting out the first five weeks with a 2-3 record and sitting dead last in the NFC West has not only stuck a fork in their Super Bowl hopes, but now they are even in danger of missing the playoffs.

That may seem like an overreaction given the fact that the 49ers are only five games into the season. But considering how they finished under .500 during the easiest stretch of their schedule, the playoffs are starting to bleak. To make matters worse, the 49ers are massively trailing the Seattle Seahawks who have a commanding 5-0 record atop the division. Earning a Wild Card berth is the best -case scenario for the 49ers

But even that is going to require something special from them.

The 49ers are missing key players all over the place with their secondary and offensive line especially in shambles. Quarterback play has been subpar in practically every game and the coaching has been underwhelming. San Francisco is like a sinking ship right now that needs patchwork all over just to keep afloat.

So can the 49ers actually keep the ship afloat for a playoff run?

I have zero confidence that this team can get it together that quickly. The offensive line has looked horrendous in every game this season. I cannot imagine they will suddenly turn it around as they haven't shown any signs of improving. This is likely what the 49ers are going to have to deal with for the rest of the season.

At least when it comes to their secondary, they are missing their top four cornerbacks. What is the offensive line's excuse?

Then there is also the concern of the quarterback. Who is going to start against the Rams? Who is going to start Week 7? And will Jimmy Garoppolo be able to rise to the occasion? Unlikely. All of this is very unlikely unless Kyle Shanahan finds the magic formula to fixing some of the issues that are plaguing this team.

Otherwise, the 49ers will NOT make the playoffs this season.

As of now, it looks as if they won't and it will be Shanahan's fault. I know a lot of fans have been taking shots at defensive coordinator Robert Saleh lately, but he is actually doing quite well with what he has left. He has the defense of the 49ers ranked 10th in DVOA, so he is holding up his end of the bargain. If anything, he is overachieving. Meanwhile, Shanahan just got his offense back to full strength and couldn't muster more than seven points in the first half against the Dolphins of all teams.

A talented team should not miss the playoffs. That is always the fault of the head coach.

Yes, injuries keep a team from performing at full strength more times than not. But lets not act like the 49ers were playing against high-level competition in their three losses. Against the Cardinals, they were healthy and choked. Against the Eagles and Dolphins, they clearly overlooked them. That is on the coach. All three of their losses should have never happened. And thanks to those losses, the 49ers have to pull a rabbit out of their hat as they have to prepare for the Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, Packers and Saints.

Only the Saints seem like a realistic win and by that point, the 49ers could already be out of the playoff conversation and the ship could already be at the bottom of the ocean.

If the 49ers want any chance of keeping their "revenge tour" alive, it will have to start this Sunday night against the Rams who will have Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods salivating to expose a weak secondary, and Aaron Donald licking his chops at an atrocious offensive line.