Can the 49ers Shutdown Aaron Donald Again?

Every time the 49ers match up with the Rams, the same question always gets asked: how do you contain or slow down Aaron Donald?

The 49ers answered the question perfectly back in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football by making Donald an afterthought. He had no success in that game. The 49ers completely erased him from the picture.

However, Week 12 will mark their second go-around with Donald and the Rams, and the same tricks the 49ers used in the initial matchup likely won't garner the same results. Donald and the Rams defensive coaches will have created ways to get around the way the 49ers schemed him out.

San Francisco cannot afford to lose this game on Sunday and the main way that will cause them to lose is if they let Donald go unchecked.

So can the 49ers shutdown Donald again?

Not a chance.

There is no scheme that Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff can concoct against Donald when they are rolling Tom Compton and Colton McKivitz at right guard. That position was finally starting to become solidified when Daniel Brunskill was there and it actually started against the first game against the Rams.

Brunskill held his own rather well against Donald, which was astonishing. If Brunskill were to start at right guard, I would feel confident that the 49ers could make it another tough outing for Donald.

However, Brunskill has been the starting center for the last two games now. I doubt that Shanahan is going to flip him back over to guard until Ben Garland returns, so expect Brunskill to remain at center.

You can also expect Brunskill to get abused by Donald now that he is at center. That position isn't his strong suit. Not to mention he will not be able to maintain full focus on Donald since he has to worry about getting a clean snap off to Nick Mullens.

The 49ers are just in a no-win situation when it comes to Donald.

What the 49ers can do to give them a shot at making Donald irrelevant is using a lot of boot plays to get Mullens on the run and out of the pocket. Shanahan could also dial up a ton of quick passes to ensure Mullens gets the ball out of his hands. With Deebo Samuel possibly returning, that certainly can be a successful plan and focal point against the Rams.

Other than that, the offensive line has absolutely no chance to shutdown or even slow Donald down.