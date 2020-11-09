Losing to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football lessened the San Francisco 49ers' chances of winning the NFC West.

But the results of Sunday's slate of games for the rest of the teams in the division has given the 49ers a bit more leeway. The Seattle Seahawks were knocked off their high horse against the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Miami Dolphins at home.

As it stands, the Seahawks and Cardinals are still the heavy hitters in the NFC West with the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams trailing. But things could soon change for the 49ers. These last three days of rest were desperately needed for this team to regroup and recover, especially with a Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints looming.

The 49ers are still technically able to win the division, but let's just be real about it here with what this team has shown. Can the 49ers still win the NFC West?

No, not at all. I see no way this team can repeat as division champions at this point. They are just way too dug in a hole right now in the toughest division in football.

The only way I could envision a scenario where the 49ers win the NFC West is if the Seahawks and/or Cardinals just completely flame out the rest of the way. Then the 49ers would have to run the table in dominating form, which doesn't look like they have it in them.

There is always the hope that they can claim the division title again since they still have some of their star players returning from injury. That is a chance where the 49ers can finally operate in their normal state and have a chance. I just wouldn't hold my breathe on that given the luck this team has had this season.

Even if Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman, Deebo Samuel and others come back in a timely manner, it is only a matter of time before another handful of players sustain an injury. I'm just reading the layout of the field right now for the 49ers and the layout is telling me this team is just getting hit a flurry of misfortune.

Nothing really out of the ordinary considering how 2020 has gone.

You can keep hope that the 49ers are still "in it" to win the NFC West, but the reality is this team is not going to. There is no inclination, even in their wins, that this team can do it. The playoffs itself is a bit sketchy for the 49ers and they only have seven games left to officially get there.

Just focus on getting healthy and cleaning up the issues plaguing the team so that the playoffs can at least be a reality.