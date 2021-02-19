GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Can The 49ers Overcome History?

The chances of the 49ers ever getting back to the Super Bowl with Garoppolo as their quarterback took a huge hit when they were unable to hold on to the lead against Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.
Do the 49ers want to get back to the Super Bowl?

Of course, the answer is yes. The moment a season ends every team in the NFL begins making changes to the roster with that being the ultimate goal, and if the 49ers are serious about getting back, they need to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

No, this will not be about detailing the weaknesses in Garoppolo’s play, his inability to stay healthy or his contract. That has been discussed ad nauseum over the last few months. Instead, this is all about history.

The reason for that is the Super Bowl hangover. Usually when this is brought up it is in regards to the team. This time it is being used specifically for the quarterback.

Throughout the 55-year history of the Super Bowl there are only five quarterbacks that have ever made it back to the big game after losing in their first appearance: Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Fran Tarkenton, Jim Kelly and John Elway.

Out of that group, only Dawson, Griese and Elway have been able to win the Lombardi Trophy.

One thing to note about the names on that list is that all of them been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is there anyone who expects Jimmy Garoppolo to eventually reach that level?

If Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are serious about getting back to the Super Bowl, the time is now to move on from Garoppolo and find a new quarterback to build a championship team around.

Can The 49ers Overcome History?

