Christian McCaffrey Reports to 49ers Minicamp
The Offensive Player of the Year is back in the building.
Christian McCaffrey has reported to 49ers mandatory minicamp according to reports. Had he not reported, the 49ers would have fined him. McCaffrey recently skipped the team's OTAs, which are voluntary, but there's speculation that he wants to renegotiate his contract which he signed with the Panthers in 2020.
When asked why McCaffrey skipped OTAs, head coach Kyle Shanahan declined to explain, while running backs coach Bobby Turner said that McCaffrey's absence had to do with business.
It seems likely that McCaffrey is unhappy with his contract but not unhappy with the 49ers, so he sent them a subtle message without seeming emotional or greedy. If anyone asks why he missed OTAs, he can say he was preparing for his wedding, but the 49ers got the message. I'm guessing they'll give him some guaranteed money for this year and next year before the season starts.
The big question is whether Brandon Aiyuk will show up. Aiyuk has gone public with his displeasure that the 49ers haven't given him the contract extension he's looking for, and he skipped OTAs, too. I'm guessing he'll skip minicamp as well because that's what Nick Bosa did last year when he was negotiating an extension with the 49ers. And he still got his deal.
So if Aiyuk skips minicamp, that doesn't mean he's angry or that he hates the 49ers. It simply would be a business move that his agent likely would suggest.
Stay tuned.