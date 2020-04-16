49ers mock drafts have predominantly been filled with wide receivers and cornerbacks, and not just in the first round.

Those are two of the top positions of need on the team. But the 49ers will not go all-out on just two positions. There will be other areas on the team they will look to draft.

One area is running back. I know I know, the position is one of the least concerning on the whole team. Three players finished with more than 500 rushing yards, which propelled the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance.

However, this is Kyle Shanahan we are talking about. The guy cannot get enough running backs, so it would not be shocking if the 49ers considered taking one in the draft.

Could the 49ers draft a running back?

Absolutely. The 49ers had three players contribute heavily on their magnificent run last season. Keyword here is "three". It's a numbers game at the running back position for the 49ers, even though it's not a glaring need.

Depth always is critical to operate Shanahan's running-back-by-committee style. Now, I'm not saying the 49ers will take a running back early. That definitely won't happen. But with multiple fifth-round picks, drafting one there would make sense for the Niners. The last time they drafted a running back was Joe Williams back in 2017.

Here's another reason why drafting a running back would make sense for the 49ers: Three players currently do not have a future with the team, as their contracts will expire following the 2020 season.

Matt Breida, who has yet to sign his tendered free agent contract, and Tevin Coleman are the only two locked in for this upcoming season.

As for Jerick McKinnon, he is a player that the 49ers must not factor into any decision. For all we know, he could end up being just a shell of himself given the long recovery process of his torn ACL. Even Jeff Wilson Jr. is not a player to see as apart of the future at the position.

That leaves Raheem Mostert as the only player with a current future on the 49ers. Having a steady supply of running backs is a key factor to the 49ers offense. Next season is set for them at the position, but what about 2021?

San Francisco cannot be shortsighted just because their 2020 outlook is strong. Taking a running back in this year's draft would set up the Niners with depth for the future.

A player who could be there in the fifth-round that the 49ers should consider is Utah running back Zack Moss. He doesn't have the top-flight speed that would generally attract Shanahan (4.65 40-time). But he does have the intellect and dual-threat ability as a pass catcher. Adding him would give the 49ers a new wrinkle to the ground game.