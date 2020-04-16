All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Could the 49ers Draft a Running Back?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers mock drafts have predominantly been filled with wide receivers and cornerbacks, and not just in the first round.

Those are two of the top positions of need on the team. But the 49ers will not go all-out on just two positions. There will be other areas on the team they will look to draft.

One area is running back. I know I know, the position is one of the least concerning on the whole team. Three players finished with more than 500 rushing yards, which propelled the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance.

However, this is Kyle Shanahan we are talking about. The guy cannot get enough running backs, so it would not be shocking if the 49ers considered taking one in the draft.

Could the 49ers draft a running back?

Absolutely. The 49ers had three players contribute heavily on their magnificent run last season. Keyword here is "three". It's a numbers game at the running back position for the 49ers, even though it's not a glaring need.

Depth always is critical to operate Shanahan's running-back-by-committee style. Now, I'm not saying the 49ers will take a running back early. That definitely won't happen. But with multiple fifth-round picks, drafting one there would make sense for the Niners. The last time they drafted a running back was Joe Williams back in 2017.

Here's another reason why drafting a running back would make sense for the 49ers: Three players currently do not have a future with the team, as their contracts will expire following the 2020 season. 

Matt Breida, who has yet to sign his tendered free agent contract, and Tevin Coleman are the only two locked in for this upcoming season.

As for Jerick McKinnon, he is a player that the 49ers must not factor into any decision. For all we know, he could end up being just a shell of himself given the long recovery process of his torn ACL. Even Jeff Wilson Jr. is not a player to see as apart of the future at the position.

That leaves Raheem Mostert as the only player with a current future on the 49ers. Having a steady supply of running backs is a key factor to the 49ers offense. Next season is set for them at the position, but what about 2021? 

San Francisco cannot be shortsighted just because their 2020 outlook is strong. Taking a running back in this year's draft would set up the Niners with depth for the future.

A player who could be there in the fifth-round that the 49ers should consider is Utah running back Zack Moss. He doesn't have the top-flight speed that would generally attract Shanahan (4.65 40-time). But he does have the intellect and dual-threat ability as a pass catcher. Adding him would give the 49ers a new wrinkle to the ground game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Most NFL pundits expect the San Francisco 49ers to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but the 49ers might surprise people and wait until Round 5.

Grant Cohn

by

Coffee's for Closers

What is Kyle Shanahan really like?

Here's a close look at San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's personality

Grant Cohn

by

MattySolo

5 Reasons the 49ers should NOT draft Henry Ruggs III

Most draft experts say the San Francisco 49ers should draft Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 13th pick. Those experts are wrong. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

What is John Lynch really like?

Here's a close look at San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch's personality.

Grant Cohn

by

Montana1680

49ers Need to Address Wide Receiver With the 13th Pick

The San Francisco 49ers have taken five wide receivers in the draft since 2017. Will they make it six at pick No. 13?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

49er4life1313

Report: 49ers re-sign cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson

Grant Cohn explains explains the significance of the 49ers giving one-year contracts to Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Must Pull the Trigger if CeeDee Lamb Falls to 13

Here's why Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft C.J. Henderson

The San Francisco 49ers haven't drafted a cornerback before Round 3 since 2002. That needs to change. Here's why they should draft Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the 13th pick.

Grant Cohn

Are the 49ers in the market for a quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have met with North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, and reportedly have turned down multiple trade offers for backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Could these reports be related?

Grant Cohn

by

Rebelscum