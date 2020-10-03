SI.com
Could Jason Verrett Challenge Emmanuel Moseley as the 49ers' Starting Cornerback?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Cornerback Jason Verrett will get his second-consecutive start for the 49ers on Sunday night against the Eagles.

This will mark the first time Verrett has started in consecutive games since 2016. It just goes to show how he is massively plagued by injuries. 

When Verrett started against the Giants in Week 3, he performed admirably. He looked relatively close to the player he was back in 2015. Of course, it was against average wide receivers, but seeing Verrett get some of his swagger back was encouraging.

Sunday night is poised for another strong outing by Verrett, which is something the 49ers are hoping for. They have been propping up Verrett ever since training camp and have given him every opportunity to win the starting cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman.

If Verrett balls out against the Eagles, could he challenge Moseley as the 49ers' starting cornerback?

Absolutely.

That is exactly what the 49ers are dreaming of -- to have Verrett look like a stud, which I am expecting him to against a porous Eagles passing attack. The 49ers would love nothing more than for Verrett to dethrone Moseley so they can pound their chest about "always having belief in him." 

Verrett was hand picked by the 49ers. Moseley was just a player they scrounged up as an undrafted free agent. This is why Verrett was given reps half of the time as the starting corner in training camp. They wanted to see if he could win it. 

Now that he is being granted an opportunity in a real game to showcase his ability, he has a chance to establish himself as the starter. The opportunities that he fell short on in training camp can be made up against the Eagles. Carson Wentz is looking average at best and the Eagles' wide receivers are depleted. Reeling in an interception or even getting a pick-6 is well within the realm of possibility for him.

If that happens, then a quarterback controversy will not be the only thing at the 49ers' feet. There will certainly be a cornerback controversy with an stalwart performance from Verrett in week 4.

