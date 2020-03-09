Could Kirk Cousins be in Play for 49ers in 2021?

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the topic of discussion for the red and gold ever since losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Garoppolo's horrendous fourth-quarter performance is the driving factor to him being at the forefront of the scrutiny. It has brought up discussions of the 49ers moving on from him by implementing another player at the position.

One of the ways that the Niners could do so is by signing Tom Brady in free agency. This hypothetical situation created the loudest buzz last week and brought up about a level of absurdity. That is mainly due to the fact that it is nearly impossible for this to happen for so many reasons.

However, this week brings about a new hypothetical situation at quarterback for the 49ers. A situation that could actually become reality unlike with Brady.

Albert Breer of The MMQB released an article of the current status of the NFL offseason this morning. One of the more interesting points he brought up in his piece was what the 49ers could do with Garoppolo after the 2020 season.

"But I do know there’s been perception in league circles that Jimmy Garoppolo is on the clock, because Kirk Cousins is a free agent in 2021."

You read that right. Garoppolo could potentially be replaced by Cousins. The question is: could he actually be in play for the 49ers in 2021?

This absolutely, one-hundred percent is a plausible reality.

It is no secret that Kyle Shanahan has been infatuated with Cousins ever since taking the head coaching job in 2017. Before signing a deal with the Vikings, Shanahan had Cousins as a primary target to be the 49ers starting quarterback in 2018. That was until the trade proposal for Garoppolo emerged with the Patriots.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Shanahan needed to be convinced for this trade to have even transpired. That is how locked in he was with bringing Cousins in.

“Oh, definitely,” Shanahan said. “When you come somewhere and you have a plan and you know that you have a very good chance to get a free-agent quarterback the following year and you’ve gotta make a decision to go a whole ‘nother direction in 10 minutes … I mean, it’s not a real easy one. Especially when you know exactly what you’re getting in the other scenario.

The trade for Garoppolo has paid off thus far, but 2020 looks to be a make-it-or-break-it year. If Garoppolo doesn't take the steps necessary to improve next season, or if he regresses then consider him as good as gone with Cousins set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Now is that something I would advocate for? Of course not. Cousins is not a player a team can rely on to get them over the hump. The crazy part is that Garoppolo is being labeled the same, so what would make the 49ers think Cousins is different?

That is the issue with coaches in this league. When they fall in love with a player, they love hard. So much so that it blinds them to the reality of the situation.

Personally, I think Garoppolo will be much better next season. He is going to have his first offseason where he can improve upon himself. Remember, last offseason he spent it rehabilitating his knee from his torn ACL. He was figuring out how to become a football player again and it was evident as the 2019 season progressed.

All in all in, the 49ers targeting Cousins in 2021 if Garoppolo doesn't show signs of improving is definitely something that can play out. This is just another stick to the fire that Garoppolo can use as motivation to come out strong in 2020.