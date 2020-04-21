All49ers
Could the 49ers Draft a Safety?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 13th pick has been at the top of the list when discussing the 49ers' draft moves, because they have a chance to draft a premier talent.

Wide receiver seems to be the consensus there. Even cornerback or offensive tackle has been mentioned as a possible selection. However, the 13th pick isn't the only spot the 49ers are able to draft a quality player. Pick No. 31 is very well in play. There is no guarantee they will trade down from that spot. Staying put may behoove them should the board fall to their liking.

One position the 49ers could consider at 31 is safety. While it isn't the most pressing need in 2020, a safety at 31 might be the best player available. And despite being locked in for the next three seasons, Jimmie Ward still has an injury history.

Could the 49ers draft a safety?

The only way I could envision that is if they hold their position at 31. Now, I know what you may be thinking here. "Why on earth would safety be considered?" 

Aside from Ward's injury history, Jaquiski Tartt's contract will expire at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Considering that his name has been mentioned in trade circles shows that he might not be due for an extension.

General manager John Lynch held an on-call press conference Monday where he gave zero credence to those trade rumors.

But you can't take what he says at face value when it comes to players being mentioned in trades. Tartt potentially being shopped around makes perfect sense for the 49ers. The 49ers would replace him with a player who is on a rookie deal, which benefits the salary-cap. Once Tartt's deal is up, it will only be Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris locked in for 2021 with Ward. 

A safety for the 49ers to consider at 31 should he be there is Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne.  He perfectly fits the mold of what the 49ers want in their defense -- athletic, fast players who are sound in coverage. 

Dugger and a few other interesting safety prospects could be available in the second-round of the draft. So if the 49ers end up getting back into Day 2, they still could consider a safety there. 

