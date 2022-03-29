Could the 49ers Roll With Jimmy Garoppolo as the Backup in 2022?

Getting rid of Jimmy Garoppolo outright is not a feasible option to the 49ers, which makes a scenario for him to remain in 2022 a possibility.

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is impossible for the 49ers right now.

The market for a team in need of a quarterback has practically evaporated. Now, the 49ers are likely to keep Garoppolo by the time training camp arrives and further. Cutting Garoppolo is an option the 49ers could exercise, but they do not view that as a wise move, especially if you ask Kyle Shanahan.

"We're not just going to get rid of a good quarterback because we have other quarterbacks on the roster," Shanahan said Tuesday at the NFL's owners' meetings. "Quarterbacks are really hard to come by. Some teams don't have any at all. The fact that we have three we're happy with, that is a good thing. You always want to upgrade your team. Usually, only one guy can play. We know all our guys are capable of starting. Jimmy has done a great job for us. We brought Trey here to be that eventually, and I think that will be sooner than later."

Running it back in 2022 with Garoppolo as the starter is not out of the realm of possibility. I explored that scenario in a previous article should the 49ers not trust Lance yet or do not view him as "ready" once again. But another scenario that could possibly play out is Garoppolo remaining aboard behind Lance.

Could the 49ers roll with Garoppolo as the backup in 2022?

Well, if you take the words of Shanahan to heart, then absolutely.

Garoppolo's market suddenly becoming alive when he is healthy by the time training camp arrives is unlikely. The only way that becomes a thing is if a starting quarterback goes down with an injury, which isn't a common occurrence. And should his market still be stagnant, then as Shanahan said they're not just going to cut ties with him for no reason.

Besides, at that point, what do the 49ers stand to gain if they cut him during camp? The salary cap space they will recoup from Garoppolo being released is great and all, but the time when having space is ideal was during free agency. That time will be long gone by then. Even Jed York is okay with the salary that Garoppolo is at should he remain on the roster by Week 1.

The real benefit for the 49ers cutting Garoppolo is to avoid any potential quarterback controversy that will certainly be brought up should he remain throughout training camp. If last season's camp was rampant with who the starter is and what not, then imagine this year should Garoppolo still be on the team.

The 49ers are setting themselves up for an annoying experience from camp when they could have just cut him at the start of free agency and gone full-court press on free agents.

Now they're stuck with Garoppolo hoping his market arises in August.

We'll see if it pans out.