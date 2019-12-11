D.J. Jones Could Miss the Season With "Significant" Ankle Injury

It was revealed today by head coach Kyle Shanahan that nose tackle D.J. Jones could miss the season with a "significant" ankle injury.

Jones sustained the injury in the win against the New Orleans Saints on this past Sunday. If Jones does indeed get ruled out for the season, then it will be punch to the gut for the interior defensive line. Jones has been stout against the run and has even shown up in some pass rushing situations.

The season he has had this year, like with most of the 49ers players, has been top-notch. His presence at nose tackle has given fits to opposing offenses all season long. Now that his season is in danger - the 49ers will activate Kentavius Street. Street could be good to go come Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Other potential replacements would be Solomon Thomas - who did so when Jones exited the game - or Sheldon Day. The injury bug strikes again on the 49ers, but it is not going to demoralize them from their goal of a Super Bowl. At this point, the 49ers are accustomed to hearing about injuries every week following a game. Waves and waves of injuries has plagued this team, yet they still are performing at an elite level.

Losing Jones is tough loss for the San Francisco 49ers. It'll now be on Thomas, Day and Street to pick up the slack in run defense. If they can somewhat shrink the hole left by Jones, then his loss will not be as noticeable. Their first test comes against the Falcons this Sunday at Levi's Stadium.