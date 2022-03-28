Dee Ford has Likely Played his Final Snap for the 49ers

General manager John Lynch indicated at the NFL Annual Meeting that Dee Ford could be released from the 49ers.

“I don’t see a lot of hope with him being a factor for us on the field moving forward."

That is what general manager John Lynch said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting in regards to Dee Ford.

"I think we tried to be as patient as possible, and no fault of Dee, he just ran into a bad situation with his back, where he couldn’t get healthy. We’ll figure that out, exactly what the transaction will be, but not enough hope and progress to see him playing for us moving forward.”

Ford has likely played his final snap for the 49ers.

The guy just cannot find a stroke of luck when it comes to injuries. You have to feel for the guy at this point, but also understand why the 49ers are looking to move on. Ford is a waste of a roster spot. As harsh as that is, he is just there taking space when the 49ers could use that spot for another player.

Banking on Ford to return is nothing but a dream. It always has been. Even when you think Ford is back in good form of health, as the 49ers touted heading into the 2021 season, he emerges with an injury that he can't seem to recover well from.

Eighteen regular season games is all Ford has mustered since joining the 49ers. Six of those games came from this past season when he tallied three sacks. Trading for Ford was a "swing for the fences" move by the 49ers that has only paid off for them in 2019. Since then, nothing impactful can be seen or said of Ford.

The 49ers are making the right move to end his tenure. Now it is just a matter of if they try to look for his replacement in the draft or elsewhere.