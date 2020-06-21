Fantasy Football: Deebo Samuel Could Slide Due to Injury

Injuries are always a tricky situation when it comes to fantasy football.

Depending on how severe the injury is and that player's history, it is a toss up as to where he will be drafted. Players with injury concerns generally slide in fantasy football drafts. But that is why their history of injuries needs to be accounted for.

When it comes to Deebo Samuel, he is a player who could slide due to his injury.

Samuel is expected to have an explosive sophomore season in 2020 as the clear second-best receiver for the San Francisco 49ers after George Kittle.

However, Samuel's broken foot has brought a bit of concern. Although, if you were to check the pulse of the 49ers fanbase, you would swear it was red alert. A broken foot isn't a joking matter, but it also isn't particularly severe if you compare it to tearing something.

Point is, Samuel's injured foot could have been exponentially worse. It could have been a case where he missed a majority of the season, if not its entirety.

Luckily, Samuel is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular reason. Then again, there is a chance he could miss the first week or two. Plus, you have to consider how long it'll take for him to get fully ready without restrictions. For all we know, Samuel could take a while to feel like himself. It is always a toss up with injuries like this.

These concerns and question marks are exactly why Samuel could slide in fantasy football drafts. He is a variable going into fantasy draft season, so some people may be hesitant to take him as high as originally thought. Depending on how big your fantasy league is, I would suspect Samuel sliding at least a round or two in all formats.

Samuel was likely going to be taken as early as the fourth round or fifth round in drafts. Now it is more of a reality that the fifth round is as early as it gets. You just can't take a player that high when he is a bit of a mystery with his availability and health. The value won't be there.

Of course, if someone does take him at his original value before his injury, then that too could pay off if Samuel bounces back like nothing happened. But, generally, operating with some caution and considering all factors is what will lead to ideal results. Shooting for the stars on every draft pick is what gets fantasy owners in deep trouble.

Sliding in fantasy football drafts is a likely scenario when it comes to Samuel. While I do not believe that his injury will be a hindrance once he is fully recovered, the real issue lies with him missing games. It is all a matter of how risky of a draft selection he is to you.