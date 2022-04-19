Deebo Samuel Should not Take Another Practice Rep Until 49ers Extend him

Deebo Samuel is skipping phase one of the 49ers' offseason workout program.

It really isn't a big deal considering that it is voluntary. Not to mention that the only thing that occurs during this phase one period is meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. So who cares if Samuel misses this portion.

Where it starts to get intriguing is if Samuel is not there for the start of OTAs on May 23 and mandatory minicamp June 13. The main reason Samuel is not appearing for the start of the 49ers' offseason workout program is because he's waiting for an extension. Again, skipping phase one is no big deal, but it does send a bit of a message to the 49ers. A message that can snowball into a grander emphasis should he skip OTAs and minicamp.

And that is exactly what he should do. Samuel should not take another practice rep until the 49ers extend him.

This is basic business on Samuel's part. Right now, he is an asset that is at the peak of its powers. Should he injure himself in any practice, then his stock plummets and gives all the power to the 49ers. Suddenly, a lucrative extension that he is likely pushing for turns into a depreciated one or none at all. Remember, Samuel broke his foot two years ago, so you could understand why he is staying away. And while it wasn't at the 49ers' facility, it still doesn't change the fact that he knows an injury can happen so easily.

Now, you can cite that George Kittle and Fred Warner attended workouts and practices entering the final year of their deals. They ended up being rewarded for their patience and trust in the team. But make no mistake, if any of these two suffered an injury, the 49ers are certainly lowering the offer or pulling it from the table depending on the severity. Kittle and Warner were lauded for showing up to the offseason activities and training camp.

But Samuel should be lauded as well should he decide to do the opposite.

Kittle and Warner are valid for what they did, and so is Samuel should he decide to hold out of the offseason programs. Can't say I blame him. He's coming off an All Pro season where he carried the offense. The Niners were knocking on the door of the Super Bowl until Kyle Shanahan somehow forgot about Samuel in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game.

To make matters worse for Samuel, he is watching his peers get cashed out. That certainly has to irk him knowing most of those receivers didn't have the same season or impact for their respective teams in 2021. But the reality for Samuel is that the likes of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs have a longer track record. Samuel just has one phenomenal season and that is something the 49ers are certain to use against him. This negotiation period can take a long time as it presents a lot of tricky factors into it.

Again, I don't blame him for wanting to be cashed out or holding out. He SHOULD look to cash in on his stock right now given what he did last season. Plus, he's proven that he's been on a trajectory since stepping into the league. Each season he has elevated, even in limited action in 2020, so he wants to be rewarded for that.

Until the 49ers and Samuel can find an agreement on an extension, then Samuel should stay away from practicing.