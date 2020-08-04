Depth in 2020 is Needed Now More Than Ever for 49ers

Tight end Jordan Reed is not the only player the San Francisco 49ers have their sights set on with inking a deal. Pass rushers Ziggy Ansah and Dion Jordan are reportedly meeting with the team as the 49ers look to increase their depth.

This may come across as such a sudden interest, but with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, having a stable of veterans is more beneficial this season than young and inexperienced players.

Depth in 2020 is needed now more than ever for the 49ers.

If 2019 taught San Francisco anything, it is that you can never have enough depth. Half of the team at one point during the season suffered an injury. The 49ers should have never maintained their dominance with so many players shuffling in and out. The fact that they were able to sustain their success with key players missing was astonishing.

So bringing on Reed and either Ansah or Jordan is a wise move, especially for pass rushers.

Dee Ford, as of now, is healthy. But that never really means anything about him. He always manages to find himself on the injury report at some point in the season. Ford essentially isn't a reliable player because it is never a matter on IF he will get injured, but WHEN. Ansah or Jordan will help round out the depth to keep the rotation strong. Best of all, they shouldn't cost much. Most likely a similar deal that Reed received.

Depth is desperately needed this season. The 49ers cannot let their Super Bowl window close in 2020 due to injuries.

However, it is deeper than just simple injuries for this season.

Like I mentioned earlier, the coronavirus pandemic behooves teams to bring in veterans. That is because there could be a flux of players on the team at some point who test positive for the virus. Once that happens, it will not be a debate about if a player will play. They will certainly be ruled out for the upcoming game or two depending on how it pans out.

Having veterans as back ups makes it so that there will be a reduction of errors in performance. That is something the 49ers can ill afford this season. They need to keep the train on its tracks and not allow missing players derail them.

Do not be surprised if the 49ers continue to poke their nose with interest in other players as the weeks go by. Depth is never enough, especially in 2020.