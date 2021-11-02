Did Kyle Shanahan Prove "Tough Love" Benefitted Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk had his best game of the season against the Bears.

Or at least, that is what Kyle Shanahan would say if you asked.

"I thought he had his best game as a blocker, as a runner, as a punt returner and as a receiver.”

Aiyuk has been in the doghouse all season long. Against Chicago, Aiyuk rose from the ashes and made an impact in the game. A lot of that had to do with his usage. He saw the most percentage of snaps (88 percent), targets (7), and receiving yards (45) than he had all season. It is amazing what happens when you give your best players opportunities.

Not unless, the "tough love" treatment Aiyuk was receiving actually worked? Perhaps it did. Shanahan noted in his conference call with reporters Monday that he foresaw Aiyuk's big game against the Bears due to what the ascension of Aiyuk's good weeks of practices.

"Aiyuk’s strung together a number of really good weeks. And that's what's been encouraging about him. And just last week, doing just what he had done the previous few weeks, I thought he took his game to another level. And not just me, but I thought the players felt it, I thought he felt it."

It sounds like Aiyuk has had poor practice habits. The way Shanahan describes how he has continued to improve can possibly add context to that. So maybe the doghouse treatment actually worked for Aiyuk while some critics, myself included, disagreed with how Shanahan was handling this.

So did Shanahan prove "tough love" benefitted Aiyuk?

Not at all.

I am sure he will believe that though and give himself the credit for getting Aiyuk over the hump. But Aiyuk has had flashes throughout the season that make you say, "Why on earth is Shanahan limiting this guy?" There are instances in several games this season when Aiyuk is wide open and Jimmy Garoppolo fails to see him, so it is not like Aiyuk is lollygagging around during games.

Shanahan has been limiting Aiyuk to prove a point. Notice when he didn't limit him against the Bears, suddenly the offense started to find itself. I am not saying Aiyuk's punishment is the sole reason for why the offense has been in a funk, but it is definitely part of the reason. It is already bad enough the 49ers are without Raheem Mostert for the year and have been without George Kittle. This is the time you get over yourself if you're Shanahan and try to do what you can to keep the offense churning.

Aiyuk stepped to the podium postgame in Week 8 and he had a rather interesting answer as to what is causing his poor season.

"It can be a bunch of different reasons. All I know is I control what I can. Control the controllables."

I heard him say that and could not think of anything other than he is dumbfounded by the lack of usage. Aiyuk sounds like a guy who doesn't know what else he can do. He knows he is a talented player, and anyone with any sense knows he is, too. Yet, Shanahan has been keeping this guy in a restricted role just so that he can probably practice harder?

Yikes.

Hopefully the game against the Bears allows Shanahan to continue to use Aiyuk.