GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Did the 49ers Need to Give Emmanuel Moseley a 2-Year, $10.1 Million Deal?

Moseley was a restricted free agent. The 49ers could have given him a second-round tender -- that's a non-guaranteed one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Nothing against Emmanuel Moseley.

He's a solid cornerback and a terrific story -- an undrafted free agent who became an NFL starter. But the 49ers didn't need to give him a two-year contract extension worth a whopping $10.1 million. They made a mistake.

Again, nothing against Moseley. He's had some big-time performances in big-time games the past two seasons. He also gave up the 44-yard catch to Tyreek Hill on third and 15 during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl the 49ers lost last year. And he gave up a quarterback rating of 98.8 last season and didn't start the final three games of the season, because he backed up Jason Verrett and Ahkello Witherspoon.

And those aren't even the main reasons the 49ers shouldn't have given Moseley such a lucrative two-year extension.

The main reason is simple: Moseley was a restricted free agent. The 49ers could have given him a second-round tender -- that's a non-guaranteed one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million. If another offered Moseley a better deal and Moseley accepted it, the 49ers would have received a second-round pick from that team for Moseley.

And Moseley isn't worth a second-round pick. He's worth much less.

To recap: Had the 49ers given Moseley the second-round tender:

1. Moseley would have signed it and played on the 49ers for $3.5 million next season, or

2. Moseley would have signed with another team and the 49ers would have gotten that team's second-round pick.

Either of those outcomes would have been better than giving Moseley $5 million per season.

What were the 49ers thinking?

USATSI_15087271_168390361_lowres
News

Did the 49ers Need to Give Emmanuel Moseley a 2-Year, $10.1 Million Deal?

USATSI_15113459
News

What Cam Newton’s Deal With the Patriots Means for a Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

USATSI_13769190_168390361_lowres
News

Weston Richburg's Legacy on the 49ers

USATSI_15311924
News

Why Jason Verrett Won't Stay With the 49ers

My Post - 2021-03-12T124616.992
News

49ers Give Emmanuel Moseley 2-Year, $10.1 Million Extension

USATSI_15363007_168390361_lowres
News

Five Free Agents the 49ers Might Re-Sign

USATSI_14276172_168390361_lowres
News

Five Cap Casualties the 49ers Could Sign in Free Agency

USATSI_14831385 (1)
News

Why Jason Verrett Could Stay With the 49ers