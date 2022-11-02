It was an incredible all around performance by the 49ers in their 31-14 win over the Rams.

The defense continued to show exactly how elite they are despite starting out rough, while the offense was carried by Christian McCaffrey. He did it all for the 49ers by scoring a touchdown as a runner, receiver, and a passer. Quite the historic day for a guy who hasn't been on the team for even two weeks.

However, the 49ers' impressive offensive performance against the Rams goes beyond McCaffrey. Jimmy Garoppolo had himself a day going 21-of-25 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, Brandon Aiyuk continued to feast with 6 catches for 81 yards and a score, and George Kittle was impactful as a receiver with three catches for 39 yards and a score. The offense went from being close to an impasse to suddenly looking like they have a niche.

So did the 49ers offense find itself in their win against the Rams?

Yes they did and it arrived in the form of McCaffrey. The stellar outing by McCaffrey goes beyond what he did with the ball in his hands. His presence clearly tilted the game in the 49ers' favor. You got to see the vision for why the 49ers traded for him. McCaffrey was drawing ample attention throughout the formation even without the ball in his hands.

The main reason McCaffrey was able to get a passing touchdown was because he attracted all of the defenders' eyes. That is how Aiyuk slipped so freely downfield. It also helped that Aiyuk sold it well, but it ultimately came down to fear of what McCaffrey was going to do as a runner. Just imagine when Deebo Samuel gets back. All of the eyes will likely still stick to McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan should be able to toy with defenses by psyching them out with motions to draw their eyes. That should allow so many more opportunities for players to be open for Jimmy Garoppolo to hit.

Speaking of hitting open players, Garoppolo has never had that outlet running back before in the 49ers offense. The last player who accomplished that was Jeff Wilson Jr. a couple years ago. Since then, there really hasn't been anyone other than Kyle Juszczyk, which defenses don't totally get fooled on as much anymore.

Now, a drawback to the 49ers finding themselves offensively is that they played the Rams. They're extremely familiar with the Rams as if they were family and have been owning them since 2019. Still, the offense right now has similarities to last season when the 49ers started out 3-5. They made a move at offense by bringing in McCaffrey, which is moving Samuel to running back last season. They had an inspiring win over the Rams and are now heading into the second half of their season for a playoff push.

It is just way too similar with how the 49ers found themselves last year to this year offensively. And just like last year, I am going to be a believer in them that they can sustain this. The only thing stopping the offense is injuries, and Shanahan who actually called an elite game in the second half for once. They just have to keep this up and not overlook anyone just because they are in a weak conference.

If they can accomplish that, then the red carpet to returning to the NFC Championship game will be laid out for them.