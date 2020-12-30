Do the 49ers Need to Add Another Edge Rusher?

The 49ers have struggled to get to the quarterback throughout 2020. The reason for that is easy enough to understand. Nick Bosa has been out since early in Week 2, Dee Ford played only a handful of snaps in Week 1 before going on Injured Reserve and Deforest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis prior to the draft.

As we head into the offseason, there is optimism that the return of Bosa in 2021 will be just what the doctor ordered to cure the 49ers pass rush woes. While this is definitely a reason for optimism, the 49ers will need more than the return of Bosa to the lineup for their pass rush to get back to what it was in 2019 when the defensive front harassed opposing quarterbacks on a regular basis.

All signs point to Dee Ford likely being done with the 49ers due to his back injury and large salary. This would leave a gaping hole in the 49ers pass rush. Looking back to 2019, the 49ers defense was able to sack the opposing quarterback on just over 10% of pass plays when Dee Ford was healthy. You may recall this wasn’t the case for the full season as Ford missed five games due to injury. Without Ford the 49ers defense saw the sack rate cut by more than half, down to only 4.6%.

If San Francisco does indeed move on from Ford, they will need to make some moves to fill the spot. The only other defensive ends currently signed for 2021 are Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Kentavius Street. 2020 has already proven that Armstead is not a very good pass rusher from the edge, and the same can be said for Street.

Kerry Hyder Jr. will finish as the team leader in sacks, but is a free agent. His best years have come while playing under the tutelage of Kris Kocurek with 8.5 sacks so far this year and 8 with Detroit back in 2016. Hyder also has predominantly been playing in place of Bosa this season, and would need to move to the other side if he is brought back.

Dion Jordan and Jordan Willis have shown flashes as the season has gone on, but it would be negligent for the 49ers to bring them both back in 2021 and expect them to be anything more than depth pieces.

Another name to watch for would be Ronald Blair. Blair was having a successful 2019 season playing behind Bosa. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in Week 9 against Seattle and has yet to make a full recovery. As with the others, Blair is a free agent and could likely be brought back on a low-cost deal if he is ready to go.

As you can see, the prospects on the edge other than Bosa aren’t anything that will keep opposing offensive coordinators up at night. The 49ers would be well served to be on the market for an upgrade. Maybe even another pass rusher at the top of the draft?