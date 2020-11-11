Do the 49ers Regret Letting Emmanuel Sanders Walk in Free Agency?

One of the reasons that the 49ers were able to maximize their likelihood of a Super Bowl appearance last season was the acquisition of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

An underwhelming first half of the season by the 49ers receivers is what forced the team's hand as well as injuries. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Sanders immediately stepped in as a leader for the rest of the wideouts.

Sanders was certainly a player the 49ers would have loved to retained, but stood no chance in free agency with the Saints bidding for him.

“He meant a ton and I think it would have been real hard to get to where we got to if we didn't make that move for him," said Kyle Shanahan Wednesday on what Sanders meant to the 49ers. "He came in, did exactly what I was hoping for and more. Really hard to lose Emmanuel this offseason.

"One of the toughest decisions we had to make, but New Orleans came through and gave him what he deserved and we had to move a different direction and go there in the draft. Just watching him and what he did for us in that game last year these last couple of days is unbelievable and he's doing an unbelievable job for them, also.”

The 49ers will have to defend against their former offensive leader on Sunday at the SuperDome. Surely the 49ers wish he was on their side to aid them towards another playoff run.

Looking back at it now: do the 49ers regret letting Sanders walk in free agency?

I believe they do.

With Sanders, it was never his production that the 49ers were going to miss. He generally was used as a decoy while Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne feasted on lesser matchups. What the 49ers miss the most from Sanders is his veteran leadership. That is something I am sure they did not anticipate as something they lack severely.

But when Joe Staley retired, the offense had no experience. There was no veteran voice in that locker room and that is something the offense as a whole is missing. They are missing accountability. It is evident each and every time a player steps to the podium and makes excuses for their bad gameplay. That would not happen with someone keeping the younger guys in check and focused.

Now I know the 49ers were salary-cap strapped with the deals they made with Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward. If the 49ers were able to do it over, I really believe that they would have opted to let Ward walk and re-sign Sanders. Just look at who the 49ers are rolling out at wide receiver. River Cracraft, someone who Shanahan himself had never heard about, is seeing offensive snaps.

And even if injuries were not an issue, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis have been complete and utter busts.

You could argue that if the 49ers signed Sanders that they would not be in the running for Brandon Aiyuk. Shanahan did mention at his presser that they went after a receiver in the draft because of Sanders' departure. However, I wouldn't be so sure about that because the 49ers still needed another player that they can groom for the future. And with Sanders in the ranks, they could have hoped Aiyuk would learn the same way Samuel did. Anything would have been on the table at that point.

Do not forget how great of a connection Sanders and Jimmy Garoppolo also had. Starting with the Halloween game against the Cardinals last season, the two were clicking as if they had been longtime teammates.

What could have, should have been, right?