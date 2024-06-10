Does 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan See Brock Purdy as a Franchise Quarterback?
Kyle Shanahan has said that Brock Purdy is the real deal, but does that mean he's a franchise quarterback in his eyes?
A true franchise quarterback is worth more than $50 million per season because he makes other players better. He doesn't need the most expensive weapons in the league. He simply needs a quality offensive line so he can stay upright and make the plays that win the game.
A true franchise quarterback is the most important person in the organization -- far more important than the head coach. Does Shanahan think Purdy is more important than him? Does Shanahan think anyone is more important than him?
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are true franchise quarterbacks, so their teams don't spend big money on wide receivers or running backs. They prefer to spend on their offensive lines because if their quarterbacks have time, they'll win.
Meanwhile, the 49ers still spend huge money on weapons and as little as possible on the offensive line. This suggests that Shanahan thinks he needs to prop up Purdy with as much firepower as possible. And if Purdy gets injured behind the 49ers' subpar offensive line, oh well,. Lots of quarterbacks can play well on the 49ers until they get injured because the weapons are good.
When Shanahan finally starts investing in his offensive line and trading away players such as Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, then you'll know he truly believes that Purdy can carry the team the way other franchise quarterbacks do.