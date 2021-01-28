Does Kyle Pitts Make Sense in Round 1?

Last Friday Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network dropped his first mock draft of the year and his choice for the 49ers raised a lot of eyebrows.

With Senior Bowl practices taking place this week, the NFL draft has begun to take center stage. Last Friday Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network dropped his first mock draft of the year and his choice for the 49ers raised a lot of eyebrows. With most people focusing on quarterbacks, offensive line, and cornerback, Jeremiah had San Francisco selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the 12th pick.

At first glance this looks like little more than a luxury pick. The 49ers just re-signed George Kittle to a new deal that will kick in this year, there are questions aplenty at quarterback, left tackle Trent Williams is a free agent, and none of the starting cornerbacks from 2020 have contracts. This surely isn’t a realistic option, or is it?

Throughout last offseason the 49ers were looking to add another tight end to the roster, specifically a receiving tight end. They flirted with Austin Hooper during free agency before settling on Jordan Reed in August.

Throughout 2020 we saw Kyle Shanahan employ two tight ends more and more, especially as the season wore on. When looking at this shift, it’s important to note that Kyle Juszczyk is not likely to be back with the team for 2021. Even with the very real possibility that Charlie Woerner will be moving into the fullback/H-Back type role, the 49ers did carry four tight ends on the roster and will likely do that again next season. The loss of Juszczyk would need to be offset by the addition of another offensive weapon, and that is exactly what the 49ers would get in Pitts.

Pitts jumped onto the scene at Florida during his sophomore season, and despite having his 2020 season cut to only eight games due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pitts would more than double his touchdown production, and increase his yards per catch to over 17.

The NFL comparison that has been thrown out for Pitts has been Shannon Sharpe, who spent seven very productive seasons with the Denver Broncos and Mike Shanahan. Like Sharpe, Pitts would be able to lineup all over the field which is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan and his creative use of personnel. And Pitts is four inches taller than Sharpe.

If the 49ers are able to address their primary needs through free agency, drafting Pitts could take their offense to new heights.