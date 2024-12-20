Dolphins Likely Without One Key Starter Against the 49ers
Bad news for the Miami Dolphins is good news for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 16 matchup.
The Dolphins will likely be without one of their key starters against the 49ers. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been ruled as "doubtful" for Sunday. Waddle is nursing a knee injury that he sustained last week in the loss to the Houston Texans.
He sustained the injury in the second quarter of the game and wouldn't return. The injury doesn't seem too significant since he remained on the sideline suited up. However, it's bad enough to where he most likely will be inactive against the 49ers. Waddle missed all three practice sessions this week, which is usually an indicator that a player won't be available.
Miami is wise to stay on the cautious side and let Waddle heal. However, it will weaken their offense and make it an easier matchup for the 49ers to defend against. The 49ers' defense will have their hands full against Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jonuu Smith. If Waddle were to be active, it would only stretch out the responsibilities further for the 49ers.
Ultimately, the game plan for the 49ers will be to disrupt and confuse quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He is coming off a game where he threw three dumbfounding interceptions. The 49ers will look to replicate that when they step onto Hard Rock Stadium's field.
Waddle is the only starter who will be out of this contest for the Dolphins. As for the 49ers, they will be missing two of their key starters. Miami is coming into this matchup desperate for a win with their playoff hopes barely alive. The 49ers will look to be spoilers with their hopes essentially dead.
