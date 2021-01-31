Expect the 49ers to Continue to Explore Options at Quarterback

Despite missing out on Matthew Stafford, expect the 49ers to continue to explore their options at quarterback.

Matthew Stafford is coming to the NFC West.

No, not as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford will officially become the Los Angeles Rams' new starting quarterback once the 2021 league year commences. The Rams sold the farm, as they always do, to acquire Stafford. A lot of that had to with Jared Goff's contract, as getting the Detroit Lions to bite on that wasn't going to be easy.

Still, the 49ers were wise not to up any potential offer they had on the table for Stafford. The collateral given up does not warrant the talent of Stafford. So now the 49ers are back to where they started with Jimmy Garoppolo still expected to be the quarterback in 2021.

Or is he?

I believe it is unwise to say Garoppolo is still a lock to return as the starter. Expect the 49ers to continue to explore their options at quarterback. Just because they missed out on the Stafford sweepstakes does not mean they are going shrug and say, "Well, at least we tried!"

That isn't how this works.

The 49ers for two consecutive offseasons have considered moving on from Garoppolo. This offseason is even more indicative of what they think of him since they were contemplating a trade instead of signing someone in free agency.

Ultimately, Garoppolo should be on the edge of his seat about being the starting quarterback for the 49ers until training camp. There are still trades out there that could be made, veterans to sign in free agency, and the draft to upgrade the position. Garoppolo will forever be mentioned as being replaced because of his lack of health. Forget his gameplay.

Whether you believe he plays well or not, it does not matter if he cannot get on the field. If your starting quarterback struggles with that, then you need to explore your options. That is why the 49ers were in on Stafford, but didn't want to mortgage the future for him. They are not that desperate because they know they run the offense sufficiently with him.

Stafford not joining the 49ers sure had to have felt like a victory lap for fans who ride with Garoppolo. However, I wouldn't rub it in people's faces quite just yet. The offseason is barely getting started.

Anything can happen from now until the NFL draft.