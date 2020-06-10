When Joe Staley went down for a large portion of the season after breaking his fibula, the 49ers' offense looked to be in danger. Losing a valiant offensive tackle like Staley tends to derail an offense.

Filling in for the injured Staley was rookie Justin Skule who was taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft. There was little hope that Skule could hold his own going forward. He practically had zero expectations going into his rookie season since offensive tackle was a cemented position.

However, Skule proved his worth with a solid stretch of games in Staley's absence. No one could've foretold his performance. Despite a poor outing against the Packers in week 12, Skule had an impressive rookie season.

How does that impact his expectations for his sophomore season?

It has very little impact. Skule is still going to be a backup left tackle. This time, it will be for an even better and healthier player -- Trent Williams. So barring an unfortunate injury, Skule will be lucky to see playing time in 2020.

The only way I envision him seeing the field is if Kyle Shanahan utilizes him in a heavy formation. But that likely won't be the case, because it will be predictable in terms of what the play call will be. That is why the 49ers drafted tight end Charlie Woerner. He can block adequately and be used as a receiver if Shanahan needs him to be one. Woerner will keep variety in the play rather than minimize it.

Perhaps if the 49ers are in a goal-line situation, then that will be the only time Skule can see snaps. Other than that, he is just going to have to keep himself ready at all times like he did last season. That is his expectation for his sophomore season so that if Williams does happen to go down, the offense will not falter.

To take his expectations a bit further, Skule should try to learn from Williams the same way he did with Staley last season. When he was preparing to be the starter, Skule said he would pick Staley's brain. Now he must do that with a much better player in Williams. Skule will get a close-up view of what makes Williams such a phenomenal player.

Skule's rookie season was massively unexpected given the injuries and his draft status. But Skule provides the 49ers with quality depth at offensive tackle. One thing the 49ers learned from 2019 is that depth at offensive line can never be too deep. All the experience that Skule gained last season makes him an ideal backup.