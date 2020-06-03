Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was the final pick for the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh-round as the 217th pick. Since becoming the head coach of the 49ers in 2017, Kyle Shanahan has constantly searched for adequate wide receivers.

It is the position the 49ers have put the most draft capital towards, yet has hardly paid off for them. But San Francisco's investment may finally pay off in 2020 as the position looks to be the strongest since Shanahan's hiring.

When it comes to the expectations for Jennings going into his rookie season, there really isn't any. It is going to be tough sledding for him to make the active roster, especially without offseason practices.

So what do the expectations for Jennings in 2020 look like?

As of now, I would say he is a lock to make the practice squad. His physical and aggressive nature is what sold him to Shanahan.

"I feel like he could probably play linebacker if he wants," Said Shanahan following the draft. "He's willing to fight everybody out there. He fights for yards. He makes plays and there's a mindset to that guy that you don't have to talk to him to hear about. You can watch it on the silent tape and you know what type of football player he is.

"When you have guys like that, they usually end up being pretty special. Now, he has some reasons why we got him here and where we did. That's why he's going to have to come in and prove himself to make this team because we’ve got a good group of receivers."

Being a polished route-runner is key to finding a role in the 49ers' offense, but having that dog in you is as equally important. It is why Dante Pettis found himself without a role on the offense because he was too soft. That shouldn't be an issue when it comes to Jennings since he is being compared to a linebacker.

What will be an issue for him is the competition at the position. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Kendrick Bourne are the guaranteed players to make the roster. You could even throw Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd into that category. That makes five wide receivers already penciled in.

This is why the expectations for Jennings should barely be there. Making the practice squad is the expectation and that is it. Anything more than that, considering he is a seventh-rounder, would be a bonus.

Now I am going to out on a limb here and predicting that Jennings will supplant some of the incumbent receivers. Richie James Jr. is the player I see Jennings taking over for just based on special teams value. Even Pettis will need to keep his head on a swivel when it comes to Jennings. He isn't just a physical player. Jennings can definitely do damage with the ball in his hands, which is the common theme at the position.

So while his expectation is to make the practice squad, there is definitely a likelihood that he can make the active roster. The only reason he wouldn't is due to the lack of OTAs. Those lack of reps cannot be overstated as to how detrimental it is to a rookie's development.

Jennings has an uphill battle against him to make the active roster. Should he miss that cut, I wouldn't put it past him to suit up at some point during the 2020 season.