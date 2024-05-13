Falcons Sign Another Former 49ers Tight End
Another tight end is moving on from the San Francisco 49ers to the Atlanta Falcons.
This time it is Ross Dwelley who is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons. Dwelley joins Charlie Woerner to make it a double up from the Falcons on tight ends who recently played for the 49ers.
I guess the Falcons love themselves a tight end who played their entire career with the 49ers. At this rate, it is safe to assume that if George Kittle were to become a free agent that the Falcons will be all over him. We'll cross that bridge if it ever arises.
Dwelley spent six seasons with the 49ers. He tallied 44 catches for 518 yards and five touchdowns during his time. 17 games is all Dwelley managed to start with the red and gold. It makes sense since no one was ever supplanting Kittle, so Dwelley was there whenever Kittle was out with an injury.
Every year it felt like Dwelley re-signing with the 49ers was inevitable. However, the 49ers drafted two tight ends last year in Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis. They needed to part with Dwelley and Woerner in order to allow those two to get more practice reps.
Given how they have hardly practiced or haven't impressed so far, they need all the reps they can get. I'd imagine Kyle Shanahan isn't too hopeful of either Latu and Willis. He recently said that he wished the 49ers were able to draft a tight end this year, but the picks didn't align with the value.
From Dwelley and Woerner, to Latu and Willis. Let's see if it is more or less the same.