FanDuel Suggests Scenario of 49ers Trading Brandon Aiyiuk to the Commanders
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are nowhere near close to a contract extension.
Everything that has been reported or rumored only makes the negotiations increasingly bleak. To make matters worse, Aiyuk posted a video to social media claiming "they don't want me" most likely referencing the 49ers.
The current state of affairs is looking more like Aiyuk will play on the final year of his rookie deal. As a result, trade scenarios are starting to populate again involving him. FanDuel is one entity that is floating out these scenarios.
They suggested a trade scenario that has the 49ers sending Aiyuk to the Washington Commanders to reunite him with his former college teammate Jayden Daniels. In exchange, the 49ers would receive a 2025 second- and fourth-round draft pick along with receiver Dyami Brown.
I get that it is the offseason and now seems like a great time to bring up trade scenarios again, but FanDuel is completely ridiculous for this one. Why on earth would the 49ers trade for a decent receiver and small haul of draft picks at the cost of their All-Pro?
Sometimes these scenarios never muster any thought and are just throwing stuff to the wall to see if it sticks. It's the desperation to see if the trade scenario suggested makes sense, which it doesn't AT ALL for the 49ers. The only reason the Commanders are being linked is because Daniels was on the facetime call where Aiyuk references the 49ers not wanting him.
It's literally the only reason why and it's simply ridiculous. Again, it's the offseason, so of course trade scenarios emerging is natural, but at least they should make sense to some degree unlike this pitiful one.