All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Fantasy Football: Raheem Mostert is a Risky Selection

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Raheem Mostert established himself as the 49ers' best running back last season en route to a Super Bowl appearance. You could even argue that without his implementation in the offense, the 49ers would not have reached the promised land.

Mostert is now becoming a household name as one of the top running backs in the league. However, that narrative changes when it comes to fantasy football. His value is a bit tricky going into 2020. Yes, he is a very skilled player that should garner consideration. 

But the trickiness lies with his usage, which is why he is a risky selection.

There is no debate that Mostert is the 49ers' premier running back. The issue lies with the other players at the position. Players like Tevin Coleman, who is sure to see his fair share of snaps in 2020, or Jerrick McKinnon if his health isn't a concern. Even Jeff Wilson Jr. is a player bound for a role next season. 

These three players are why drafting Mostert is a risky selection and why I would advise to not get caught up in his enormous numbers from last season. Kyle Shanahan is not known for utilizing a lone running back as a workhorse. A running-back committee has been his style for years, so why on earth would he change that now?

If Shanahan was truly an adaptive genius like he is touted, then he will recognize that skewing the snaps to Mostert will optimize the offense. 

Unfortunately, I just do not see that happening. Shanahan has his favorites, and that is not to say he doesn't like Mostert. It is just that he holds Coleman to such a high esteem that he will give him a large portion of snaps on offense. Those snaps will assuredly be taken away from Mostert. 

If Mostert is in your list of targets in fantasy football this upcoming season, then just be wise about where to draft him. Finding the value is the key in fantasy. Drafting Mostert in the first three or four rounds is risky because those are the rounds where you ideally want to plug and forget. Mostert is not that player, which is why he holds heavy risk.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Offensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential offensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers have Leverage Over George Kittle in Contract Negotiations

The 49ers and George Kittle reportedly are far apart in contract negotiations. Here's why the 49ers have leverage over Kittle.

Grant Cohn

by

TommyKnockers

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Have Over or Under 3,950.5 Passing Yards in 2020?

The over/under for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 2020 passing yards is 3,905.5.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFC Top 5 Power Rankings

Here are the top-five teams in the NFC.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

49ers and George Kittle "Not Close At All" to Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle are far apart in their negotiations for a contract extension, reports the NFL Network.

Grant Cohn

Dee Ford had Offseason Knee Surgery to Repair "Severe Tendinitis"

49ers defensive end Dee Ford said he had an offseason operation to treat severe knee tendinitis, and he feels better, but not 100 percent.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Five Things to Know About Jalen Hurd

Five interesting facts about 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who missed his rookie season with a broken back.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers Probably will Release Dee Ford after 2020

Dee Ford had knee tendinitis, and the 49ers can release in 2021 and pay just $4.8 million in dead salary cap.

Grant Cohn

by

Sscl

49ers Ceiling on Offense Hinges on Interior Offensive Line

The shaky interior of the offensive line is the most important factor for the 49ers offense in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Former CFL DB Chris Edwards Could Provide 49ers a Quality Strong Safety

49ers safety Chris Edwards has a chance to make the final roster as a reserve.

Maverick Pallack

by

mosique2003