All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Fantasy Football: Should Kendrick Bourne be on your Draft Board?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Kendrick Bourne is Mr. Clutch. 

Anytime the 49ers enter the red zone, something clicks with Bourne. He just knows how to make the most of his opportunities when a touchdown is in sight. That is why he has scored 10 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

When you have a nose for the end zone like that, it will definitely generate some attention for fantasy football. Having a player that you know will almost assuredly score in the red zone is a significant aid. Plus, he could be in store for an increase in snaps in 2020.

So should Bourne be on your draft board for fantasy football?

As clutch as he is, unless it is your last couple of picks, Bourne shouldn't be someone to place on your draft board. 

I know it may seem tempting to do because he is posting his workouts on social media everyday. But just because he records it doesn't mean other players around the league aren't working out. It seems like ever since Bourne started becoming transparent about life that his ceiling has exponentially risen.

Yes, he may put up better numbers next season. But to believe he is going to light it up is absurd. There are plenty of other options in the 49ers' offense for Kyle Shanahan to play around with. 

Now Bourne just may generate some more opportunities because he is in an established role. However, envisioning him as anything more than a No. 3 wide receiver is idealistic. 

So unless you are in a deep fantasy football league, adding Bourne to your draft board doesn't benefit you. You would be better off targeting Brandon Aiyuk and see if he lights it up. 

Either way, drafting Bourne is solely to just stow him away on your bench. If he turns out to be consistent and putting up numbers, aside from touchdowns, then that is when he will become reliable.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The 49ers must Do Right by Raheem Mostert

Running back Raheem Mostert wants a raise. If the 49ers don't give him one, he could hold out or request a trade.

Grant Cohn

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

bnez22

Meet the Rookies: Exclusive Interview with Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith has not had your traditional path to the NFL…. he didn’t play high school football until his senior year!

Nick_Newman

Do the 49ers Need to Extend Kendrick Bourne?

The 49ers need wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 2020, but don't need to extend him long term.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Why the 49ers should Trade for David Njoku

Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, and the 49ers should trade for him.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

What Cam Newton Signing with the Patriots means for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

By signing Cam Newton to a one-year contract, the Patriots have left the door open to trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

Grant Cohn

by

Jerryz

Three reasons why the 49ers won’t trade for Tight End David Njoku

49ers are better off keeping any draft pick they'd have to give up and not spending additional salary on backup tight end David Njoku.

Leo Luna

2020 Could be Last Time 49ers Defense is Elite

The 49ers defense could regress in 2020 if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh leaves to become a head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

adam7456

REPORT: Raheem Mostert Wants a Raise

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reportedly requested a raise earlier this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

French-Dog85

REPORT: D.J. Reed Tears Pectoral Muscle

49ers cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and most likely will start the 2020 season on the NFI list.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff