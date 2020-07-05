Fantasy Football: Should Kendrick Bourne be on your Draft Board?

Kendrick Bourne is Mr. Clutch.

Anytime the 49ers enter the red zone, something clicks with Bourne. He just knows how to make the most of his opportunities when a touchdown is in sight. That is why he has scored 10 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

When you have a nose for the end zone like that, it will definitely generate some attention for fantasy football. Having a player that you know will almost assuredly score in the red zone is a significant aid. Plus, he could be in store for an increase in snaps in 2020.

So should Bourne be on your draft board for fantasy football?

As clutch as he is, unless it is your last couple of picks, Bourne shouldn't be someone to place on your draft board.

I know it may seem tempting to do because he is posting his workouts on social media everyday. But just because he records it doesn't mean other players around the league aren't working out. It seems like ever since Bourne started becoming transparent about life that his ceiling has exponentially risen.

Yes, he may put up better numbers next season. But to believe he is going to light it up is absurd. There are plenty of other options in the 49ers' offense for Kyle Shanahan to play around with.

Now Bourne just may generate some more opportunities because he is in an established role. However, envisioning him as anything more than a No. 3 wide receiver is idealistic.

So unless you are in a deep fantasy football league, adding Bourne to your draft board doesn't benefit you. You would be better off targeting Brandon Aiyuk and see if he lights it up.

Either way, drafting Bourne is solely to just stow him away on your bench. If he turns out to be consistent and putting up numbers, aside from touchdowns, then that is when he will become reliable.