Five Free Agents the 49ers Might Re-Sign

With the NFL free agency period set to begin on March 17, teams are already starting to reset their rosters.

Here are five players that the 49ers might look to re-sign for 2021.

1. Trent Williams, left tackle.

It appears that San Francisco has made bringing Williams back its top priority. Everything that we are hearing from Williams in his public statements leads one to believe that while he has a very solid offer already on the table from the 49ers, he is holding out to see if any other organization is willing to step up and make a better offer.

Williams is looking to become the highest paid left tackle in the game, a spot currently held by Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari at an average annual value of $23 million. If the 49ers need to go there to get a deal done, look for it to be backloaded to create a low salary cap number for 2021 with a portion of the cap extending past the end of the contract similar to what the Arizona Cardinals did with their recent signing of J.J. Watt. While Watt’s new deal was reported as 2 years, $28 million, Arizona actually pushed $7.5 million into 2023 which is after the contract expires. This is a method that the 49ers have used in recent years to help reduce the cap hits of Laken Tomlinson, Arik Armstead, and Jerick McKinnon.

2. Kerry Hyder, defensive end.

Hyder had the best season of his career in 2020 and the expectation has been that he will be able to turn that into a contract that would be above what the 49ers are willing to spend. Taking a look at some of the early contracts that have been signed, Dak Prescott not included, the new deals that have been given so far appear to be a little lower than previously expected. This makes sense considering the lowered salary cap for 2021.

Hyder’s two best seasons of his career have come while playing for 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. The last time Hyder left in free agency things didn’t work out very well. This may also play a role in the offers from other teams and perhaps Hyder will choose to stay with what has proven to bring the best out of him on the field.

A 2-year deal in the $14-16 million range might be enough to keep Hyder in red and gold. This would be a huge win for the defense. With Nick Bosa looking to return from the knee injury that he suffered in 2020, having Hyder on the field in pass rush situations would allow Arik Armstead to slide inside. This is what worked so well for the 49ers on their way to the Super Bowl in 2019.

3. Jason Verrett, cornerback.

The 49ers stuck with Verrett for 2020, and after Richard Sherman when down Verrett stepped in to more than fill the void. Verrett’s ability to lock down receivers in man coverage allowed Robert Saleh to utilize the blitz more often to generate a pass rush.

While Verrett’s season was impressive, it will be interesting to see what his value is on the open market.

Verrett has played only 39 games through his first six seasons in the NFL, and that injury history may lower what teams are willing to offer. Something with an average annual value in the range of $6 million to $8 million would likely get it done, and pushing the higher cap hits into Year 2 or 3 depending on the length should allow the 49ers to be able to retain Verrett’s services.

4. Akhello Witherspoon, cornerback.

With no starters currently under contract, cornerback is the biggest position of need for the 49ers to fill this offseason. The 49ers will likely bring back Emmanuel Moseley -- he’s an exclusive rights free agent -- and San Francisco can retain his services by tendering him at the veteran minimum.

Even if the 49ers are chasing Jason Verrett, they should pursue Witherspoon as well. It’s unlikely they would sign both, and Witherspoon may be the better option anyway. While Witherspoon missed some time with injury the past two seasons, he’s proven to be far more durable.

The 49ers level of interest in Witherspoon may depend on how they plan to deploy their secondary in 2021.

DeMeco Ryans takes over as defensive coordinator and Cory Undlin has been brought in to serve as defensive pass game specialist after spending 2020 as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator. If the plan is to utilize more man coverage moving forward, Witherspoon’s value to the 49ers would increase.

While Witherspoon’s play has been up and down throughout his time in San Francisco, he has show to be at his best when he is in man coverage compared to when asked to play in space.

5. Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver.

Bourne has been among the 49ers most dependable wide receivers during his four seasons with the organization. While he struggles with drops at times, Bourne is a solid receiver who has shown the ability to come up with receptions in clutch situations throughout his career.

With the top two spots already locked up by Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the price tag for Bourne may end up being more than the 49ers are willing to pay for their third wide receiver.

If the market ends up being lower than expected, there is a chance Bourne could be back with the 49ers in 2021.