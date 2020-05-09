Five Must Watch Games on the 49ers’ Schedule

Looking over the San Francisco 49ers' 2020 schedule, the most notable thing was the five prime-time games. Makes sense, considering the 49ers were among the league's most electric teams.

However, some of their prime-time games do not even crack the interest meter. Does playing the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football really scream must-watch football? Not at all.

The real must-watch games on the 49ers' schedule are the five below:

at Patriots - Week 7

Even though Tom Brady no longer is with the New England Patriots, this still makes for a coveted matchup. New England still will have an elite defense, which should make for a fantastic chess match with Kyle Shanahan.

Not to mention Bill Belichick will not want to lose to Jimmy Garoppolo. The Boston media would roast Belichick for trading him to San Francisco.

Another tidbit that could play a factor is that the 49ers will have to travel to the opposite side of the country, which could take a bit of a toll on them. Either way, the Patriots will not be slouches in 2020, and should make for must watch football, because these two teams only face once every four years.

at Saints - Week 10

Does this really need an explanation? Plenty of fans still talk about George Kittle's massive stiff arm and bulldozing run to setup the game-winning field goal against the Saints last season.

After that intense down-to-the-wire game in New Orleans, it only makes sense that everyone has this game circled. In fact, I am shocked the NFL did not make this a prime-time matchup. These two teams are close to becoming rivals at this rate.

You mean to tell me the 49ers have five games in prime time, yet the NFL didn't think to include this game? Just another fumbled opportunity from the league. There is a chance this game could be flexed, but I wouldn't hold my breathe.

This is bound to be another top-five game when all is said and done. Both teams seems to make for stellar football whenever they are elite. It'll also be interesting to see how the Saints will attack with Emmanuel Sanders.

at Cowboys - Week 15

Much like with the Saints game, this is a matchup every fan will have circled on their calendar. The Cowboys vs the 49ers is just a classic that will speak to all of the old-school football fans. Not to mention, I think the Cowboys will be really good this season.

I know most pundits say that about Dallas, but this is the first time in a while I am expect it. Or at least, they have no excuses not to be strong in 2020. With all of that offensive talent and a new coaching staff, they need to be in playoff contention.

The fact that this game is in Week 15 and on prime time just juices up the matchup. Two good teams battling it out with the playoffs on the horizon should make for must watch football.

The 49ers' defense against the Cowboys' offense is the main focus point here. Should be quite the battle between these two sides when they face off in "Jerry's World." One other little note that I cannot wait to see is the fan turnout (assuming there will be fans).

Last time the 49ers played in Dallas back in 2014 season opener, Niners fans just flooded that stadium. And with the 49ers back among the leagues top teams, I fully expect an encore.

at Cardinals - Week 16

This one might confuse some fans. Why pencil in the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 as must watch, but not the Week 8 game in Seattle? Simple. I fully expect the Cardinals to be the most threatening team in the NFC West to the 49ers.

In both games last season, the Niners had fits with the Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows the right spots to poke holes in the 49ers' defense. Having a mobile quarterback like Kyler Murray also makes things much easier for Arizona.

Year 2 in the NFL should be a solid leap for Murray and the Cardinals offense, especially with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on board. Not to mention Arizona's defense isn't too shabby now that they added linebacker/safety hybrid Isaiah Simmons.

Week 16 is a much more intriguing matchup than Week 1, because by this time the Cardinals should have settled in. And the playoffs will be just a couple weeks away, so the NFC West is sure to be decided around this time.

vs. Seahawks - Week 17

To cap off this list are the Seahawks in Week 17, which is such a no-brainer. Like the Saints matchup, anytime the 49ers and Seahawks are relevant they make for must watch football. Both of their games last season on Monday night and Sunday night football were classics.

This year's matchups should be no different, especially when it comes to the season finale. It would not shock me if these two teams duke it out for crucial playoff seeding again. Surely the NFL is praying for that to happen, considering these teams played such a perfect game to cap off the 2019 regular season. This time the game will be at Levi’s Stadium, so there should be more pressure on Seattle.