Five Observations From Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

Day six of training camp is now history for the San Francisco 49ers. D.J.Jones and Dante Pettis were my stars of the show the last time I attended, so who will it be from today's practice?

Here are my top-five observations from day of 49ers training camp.

Trent Williams is a cheat code

Someone should report general manager John Lynch for robbery because Trent Williams is not worth JUST a third- and fifth-round pick. I can see why some fans refer to him as "ski mask Lynch". This is arguably the best trade the 49ers could have made. Williams has absolutely stonewalled every pass rusher the 49ers have.

Today, Dee Ford took a turn against Williams and he had no luck whatsoever. Bosa had one good rep against Williams, but other than that it was the same story different day for him. It does not matter what type of a rush you use against him, whether it is speed or power, Williams will shut you down.

This is nothing against Ford or Bosa, Williams is just that phenomenal. A year off has done this guy wonders. He looks so refreshed and lively out there. I do not even think it is far fetched to consider him the best player on the team. Good luck to opposing pass rushers this season. They're desperately going to need it.

Jimmy Garoppolo was awful

If there is any time for leeway towards awful performances it is now during training camp. And boy did Jimmy Garoppolo look awful today. Some of his throws failed to hit his wide receivers timely or even at their body. A bit shocking for a guy who had all offseason to smooth over his rough edges.

But there was one throw on play-action where the pressure came at him and he forced his throw to Kendrick Bourne on the opposite side of the play-fake. The ball was high and sailed over Bourne to allow Richard Sherman an easy interception.

There just wasn't any throw where you would say "Wow! That was sweet!". It is just one practice, but Garoppolo seems to still be making similar mistakes he did last season. That is something I was hoping to see him erase. Perhaps he'll make it up as camp goes along.

Tarvarius Moore got a heavy workload as nickel cornerback

With K'Waun Williams sidelined for the next two-to-three weeks, the 49ers needed to find a backup option at slot cornerback. Jimmie Ward was getting reps at the position, but it is clear that he is not the ideal player for that position. That is why the 49ers signed Jonathan Cyprien, or at least that is what it looks like.

By signing Cyprien, it allows the 49ers to push Tarvarius Moore down to the slot, and he actually looked solid out there. He was an immediate upgrade over Ward. Moore wasn't the only player that saw run at nickel corner. Tim Harris Jr. and Emmanuel Moseley got some looks there, so the 49ers are experimenting there. Either that means Williams' injury is more serious than they are letting on, or it is for precaution.

UDFA DT Darrion Daniels can make the roster

On Tuesday, there was a defensive tackle who was doing an excellent job in one-on-ones. I could not tell who it was exactly because his name on the jersey was covered up. All I knew was that his number was 65. Sure enough, that same player was performing exceptional again today.

That player is undrafted free agent Darrion Daniels. This is a name that 49ers fans should start to become familiar with because I believe he can make the roster. Even if the injury to D.J. Jones is minimal, Daniels is a player who could be a project worth rolling the dice on. He has shown promising talent in training camp thus far. It'll be interesting to see what the 49ers do with him should he continue his upward trend.

Colton McKivitz saw reps at guard during scrimmage

Interior offensive line is looking more and more abysmal after each practice. The center position has really put the 49ers in a bleak situation, even more so with Daniel Kilgore no longer on the market. Daniel Brunskill has been taking reps at center, but it is clear as day that is one position he isn't fit for. All of his snaps are erratic. He is a turnover waiting to happen.

But because there is no one else, he is forced to go there just so the 49ers can have practice. Tom Compton was filling in for Brunskill initially at right guard, but even he is looking terrible. That is why the 49ers are giving Colton McKivitz reps in scrimmages. If he can show some skill, then he just might get the nod there. I'm willing to even bank he will get it over Compton. There just aren't any options out there for the 49ers right now. This is once again going to be San Francisco's Achilles heel.