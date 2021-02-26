Five Potential 49ers Free Agents, Version 2.0

During an interview on Wednesday with Clark Judge and Ira Kaufman on The Eye Test for Two podcast, 49ers General Manager John Lynch was asked: “If he is injury-free, is there any doubt in your mind that Jimmy Garoppolo is your quarterback when you line up in September?”

Lynch did not hesitate with a response: “No. Not at all. I really believe that.”

That response is very similar to the one that Lynch gave when the question was raised during the 49ers end of season press conference back in January.

This begs the question: Does keeping Garoppolo make sense for the 49ers?

Yes. No matter how often we try to point to other positions, the undeniable truth is that in the NFL there is no position more important to the success of the team than the quarterback.

Look at New England for example. With Tom Brady, they were able to reach the playoffs repeatedly. In 2020, with Brady no longer on the roster, the lack of talent on the offensive side of the Patriots roster was finally on notice for the entire football world to see.

It’s been somewhat like that in San Francisco with Jimmy Garoppolo.

No. Stop right there. I’m not comparing Garoppolo to Brady, but it’s clear that despite the weaknesses in his game Garoppolo, when healthy, has the ability to get the job done and win at a high rate regardless of who is around him.

The key for the 49ers will be to find a quarterback that can win games for them if Garoppolo goes down again. Josh Rosen, a former first round draft pick who has yet to fulfill his potential is already signed for 2021, and should be an upgrade over C.J. Beathard and possibly Nick Mullens.

The 49ers also have a number of quarterbacks that they can choose from in this year's draft that could be groomed as the long term replacement. A few that would be good fits and are within range for the 49ers would be Justin Fields if he falls and Mac Jones in Round 1. After the first round there are still a few good options, Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond, and Davis Mills all come to mind as solid Day 2 selections who show the type of traits necessary to operate Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.

Should the 49ers indeed continue down the path of keeping Garoppolo for the 2021 season, his $25 million cap hit will play a large role on the free agents that will be realistic targets this offseason.

San Francisco currently has roughly $13 million in cap space for next season, if the 49ers choose not to rework Garoppolo’s deal they can still increase their cap space with the release of Weston Richburg and restructuring the contracts of other veterans who are expected to be in San Francisco long term which could get them into the range of $25 million. Of that cap space, the 49ers will need to earmark about $10 million for their rookie contract pool, leaving them with $15 million to spend on free agents.

Let’s take a look at five realistic free agent targets the 49ers could use some of that $15 million to bring in.

Alex Mack – Center, Atlanta. The 12-year NFL veteran has ties to both the Bay Area and Kyle Shanahan having played collegiately at Cal before being selected 21st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

It was with Cleveland that Mack first crossed paths with Shanahan in 2014 when the latter spent a season as the Browns offensive coordinator. Two years later, with Shanahan now in Atlanta, the two reconnected and Mack solidified an offensive line that would help the Falcons lead the NFL in scoring.

Despite his age -- Mack will turn 36 in November -- the veteran center has proven to be durable, missing only 13 games throughout his career and playing the full 16 games in all but two seasons. That durability mixed with Mack already knowing Shanahan’s system would make him the perfect fit for the 49ers. Throw in his age, and the 49ers could likely get Mack on a two-year deal worth roughly $10 million. A terrific player for a bargain basement price.

Ross Dwelley – Tight End, San Francisco. While it may not be exciting, this is the perfect example for the type of signing the 49ers will need to make given the salary cap constraints created by keeping Garoppolo.

Dwelley joined the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from the University of San Diego. Originally on the practice squad, Dwelley was promoted to the active roster in October and has remained there for the past two and a half seasons.

Dwelley has the ability to be a very good second tight end in the NFL, and has made the most of the opportunities when called upon putting up career best numbers in 2020 with 19 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. An argument could very easily be made that the signing and utilization of Jordan Reed was a mistake, as this took away reps and targets that should have instead gone to the up-and-coming player.

While nowhere near the run blocker of his counterpart, George Kittle, Dwelley showed improvement throughout 2020 with this part of his game. The 49ers should make every attempt possible to bring Dwelley back for 2021, and it would likely take something only in the range of 2-years, $2 million to fill the last piece in the tight end room with Kittle and Charlie Woerner.

Aldon Smith, EDGE, Dallas. This is a name I threw in as a bonus option with version 1.0 of potential free agent signings, but with Garoppolo coming back the veteran pass rusher easily cracks into the top five. With the demons that ruined the end of his first tenure in San Francisco seemingly behind him, Smith is the perfect candidate to help the 49ers get back the pass rush that made their defense so dominant in 2019.

With the 49ers, Smith would reprise the pass rush specialist role that he excelled in during his rookie season way back in 2011. This would make the most of his abilities while not wearing him down and also allowing Arik Armstead to move inside in pass rush situations, a role that allowed him to post a career high 10 sacks and a new contract that pays an average of $17 million annually.

Last season, Smith was paid $2 million by the Cowboys, and he’d be worth a similar deal to the 49ers in 2021.

Emmanuel Moseley, CB San Francisco. Moseley is another undrafted free agent gem uncovered by the 49ers scouting department. Signed following the 2018 draft, Mosely would eventually be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in the middle of his rookie campaign. When Akhello Witherspoon went down with an injury, it was Moseley who stepped in to fill the void and keep the 49ers defense playing at a high level.

With none of the starting cornerbacks from 2020 currently signed for next season, Moseley, an exclusive rights free agent, makes the most sense and is the easiest to bring back. If the 49ers are not able to re-sign Moseley to a multi-year deal, they should be able to use the original round tender, which would be $2.24 million for 2021.

Daniel Brunskill, OL San Francisco. Since joining the 49ers in 2019, Brunskill has started games at center, guard and tackle and played well. With Alex Mack coming in to fill the center position, this type of versatility makes Brunskill the ideal free agent, especially considering what he would likely cost against the salary cap.

As an exclusive rights free agent, the 49ers should be able to use the original round tender that was mentioned for Moseley unless they are able to come to terms on a multi-year deal. At $2.24 million, Brunskill could be in play to start at multiple positions along the offensive line in 2021.