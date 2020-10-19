Five Takeaways From the 49ers' 24-16 Week 6 Win Against Rams

With the season hanging in the balance for the San Francisco 49ers going into Week 6, they come with a much needed win against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime.

The 49ers are back to .500 and have given themselves a morale boost going into Week 7 to face the New England Patriots. But before looking ahead to that highly anticipated matchup, there are some takeaways to discuss from Sunday night.

Here are my five takeaways from the 49ers' 24-16 Week 6 win against the Rams.

Kyle Shanahan was holding back his plays

Jet sweeps, swing routes, backside screens, etc. Where were all of these horizontal, easy-completion plays all season long? The fact that it took until Week 6 for the 49ers to have these offensive plays reinforces the narrative that Kyle Shanahan was holding back his plays. Shanahan is his own worst enemy. He is the only one that can hold himself back from calling the optimal game for his offense. His play calling against the Rams did not remotely resemble any other game this season.

In fact, his play calling was an acknowledgement of what the 49ers' true identity is. It was exactly who they were in 2019. Run the football, go horizontal, and spread the ball all around to your best players. These are the plays that need to continue to be a staple to get Jimmy Garoppolo in rhythm and settle the offensive line. If Shanahan can continue to remember what his offense's identity is, then they certainly can rail off a string of wins going forward.

Robert Saleh was never the issue with the defense

When the 49ers were completely curb stomped by the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was viewed as the weak link. It was believed by so many fans voicing their criticisms on social media that HE was the one that started Brian Allen and that he could not adjust nor be successful without Nick Bosa.

How does that lazy, over-emotional take look now?

Saleh is not appreciated enough. The guy has had to adjust, adapt and shuffle his lineup and scheme every week because the defense has been the most impacted by injuries. Yet, he still has the defense ranked No. 11 in DVOA, which is a measure of how efficient they have been. Saleh does not name the starters. That is all Shanahan. Sure, he could have adjusted better with Allen against the Dolphins, but there is only so much he could do with a depleted secondary.

Against the Rams, Saleh once again showed how much of a better mind he is over Sean McVay and he did it without an elite pass rush. Saleh was never the issue with the defense. In fact, the defense was never the issue of the 49ers.

Jason Verrett is the 49ers' best cornerback

After his amazing performance against an offense that has Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, it is clear as day that Jason Verrett is back to his 2015 self. He is the 49ers' best cornerback, not Richard Sherman. Seeing Verrett flourish is so astonishing to me because of how mentally shot he was last season. He certainly has bounced back and is now balling out with his health in good standing.

Verrett should be viewed as a savior for the 49ers because had he not stepped up and been an anchor in the secondary with so many injuries there, then this team likely loses another game. So long as Verrett can stay healthy, which is still a HUGE if, then the 49ers' secondary suddenly goes from weak link, to a major defensive strength. It will be vastly interesting to see who the 49ers will sit between Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley once Sherman is healthy.

Dre Greenlaw needs to be indefinite starter

I will continue to scream and die on the hill that Dre Greenlaw is the 49ers' second best linebacker, not Kwon Alexander. Greenlaw in practically every game just makes plays. Prior to Verrett picking off Jared Goff in the end zone, Greenlaw made a touchdown saving play when he sent running back Darrell Henderson flying on the sideline. Henderson had a clear path to the pylon when he bounced it out towards the flat. That is a play that Alexander gives up 100 percent of the time.

All of a sudden, that play gets stopped because Greenlaw is a heat-seeking missile towards the ball. Greenlaw needs to be the indefinite starter going forward. He just makes the defense better and gives the 49ers an increased likelihood of forcing a turnover. That likelihood diminishes when Alexander is playing over Greenlaw. Unfortunately, the 49ers will never make that move because of the money they are already investing in Alexander.

JaMycal Hasty should be featured more

Two players that I had pegged as standouts throughout training camp that were flying under the radar was defensive tackle Darrion Daniels and running back JaMycal Hasty. Daniels has yet to make his debut, but Sunday night against the Rams was the second time Hasty got to showcase his stuff. And boy, does he look like a STUD. Yes, I am going as far as to claim that this early and that he is the 49ers' second-best running back.

Hasty should be featured more. He gives the 49ers a significant boost in the running game as opposed to Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. who was inactive in Week 6. There is a good chance Hasty could see more carries as he proved capable in a big moment in the fourth-quarter against the Rams. The running game became stagnant when Raheem Mostert was ruled out for the game. McKinnon just doesn't make the 49ers a threat on the ground.

Hasty, however, does give them that threat. He is just a bulkier Mostert. He is patient, has vision, and shifty between bodies. Shanahan cannot keep ignoring the talent of Hasty and make him the No. 2 running back.