Looking for a tight end could be on the 49ers' list in free agency. These five players should be on their radar if they are.

George Kittle isn't the most reliable player in terms of availability. There is always something with him. Signing a tight end this free agency period is not out of the realm of possibility as I explained it here on Tuesday as to why they should sign a tight end.

Here are five tight ends the 49ers should target in free agency.

O.J. Howard

One player in all of free agency that could use a change of scenery is O.J. Howard. When the Buccaneers drafted him with the 19th pick, there were high hopes he could ascend into a prominent player. That never happened. Howard had a couple decent years early on, but then got phased out as soon as Bruce Arians took over. He continued to get buried once Tom Brady came and brought Rob Gronkowski.

Howard is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward type player. He won’t cost much. I’d suspect a salary of $2 million to $3 million, which would be a decent pickup for the 49ers. I won’t give full blame to Howard on why he couldn’t become a sweet starter as the Buccaneers were never that good when he was there early on. Perhaps joining the 49ers would light a fire in him. It wouldn’t be the first time a player left a situation they didn’t like and wound up better after joining the Niners.

Robert Tonyan Jr.

This one is my long shot free agent for the 49ers to consider/target. Adding Robert Tonyan Jr., who George Kittle is friends with, would be the ultimate tag-team. Plus, Tonyan will have some familiarity in the 49ers’ offense coming from the Packers. He would definitely be great with or without Kittle. However, his market will probably say otherwise. Even after suffering a torn ACL, the market for Tonyan could be lucrative.

This is really the only chance the 49ers have at getting him -- if his market is deterred due to his injury. That’s usually how the 49ers operate in free agency. They like to go after really good players who are coming off an injury or down year to maximize their value. And if Aaron Rodgers leaves, then Tonyan could look elsewhere. That is when Kittle gives him a call and tries to convince him to join the 49ers. A long shot signing, but not impossible.

Evan Engram

If the 49ers were once willing and signed Jordan Reed, they can definitely feel and do the same with Evan Engram. The difference between the two that makes Engram more enticing is he doesn’t miss so much time due to injuries and is a much better receiver if the 49ers pick him up. Engram hasn’t been much of a threat since his rookie season. I hear it all the time from friends who play fantasy football that hold out hope for Engram to go off again. What better way for him to regain that status than signing with the 49ers?

Adding a player of Engram’s caliber would have Kyle Shanahan giddy with the idea of how to use him. Engram can easily run the routes Shanahan has his receivers do now. The only issue here is he does get banged up. While his time missed isn’t as exaggerated as you would think as he’s only missed two games the last two seasons. He’s still a bit of a concern in that department, especially if he’s asked to do more if Kittle goes out for a time. He can easily sustain an injury and be limited in impact. Engram’s market value will be the most telling if the 49ers will even consider him.

Will Dissly

If the 49ers want someone who can resemble Kittle the most, then Will Dissly could be their man. Dissly was once a stout tight end in his first couple of seasons. Unfortunately, injuries took a toll on the former Seahawks tight end and have seen him phased out as an impact player. Much of that has to do with other superior talents around him, new offensive coordinator, and very likely his injury has affected him. Considering all of that, he could be a fairly cheap commodity who can find a revitalized role with the 49ers.

Dissly could potentially find his way again as a solid receiver with the 49ers. Playing under Shanahan should give him the interest of that possibility. Where Dissly really resembles Kittle is his ability as a run blocker. Per Pro Football Focus, Dissly earned the ninth-best run blocking grade among 37 qualified tight ends (69.8) last season. So Dissly works as a duo with Kittle and if Kittle were to be out. It is really all about if he and the 49ers can lift his ceiling as a receiver again. And if they can, he would be a great signing.

Ross Dwelley

I end on Ross Dwelley as more of an honorable mention. I do not see it as a likely scenario where the 49ers re-sign him. I'd probably say it is a 40 percent chance he stays, but I believe the 49ers let him walk. It isn't anything with price or of the sort. I don't believe Shanahan views Dwelley as having any worth. The guy is a much better player than he is used. Grant Cohn may sound like he is trolling when he pounds the table for Dwelley, but he isn't (I think).

Dwelley is a decent receiver who proved he could fill in admirably for Kittle in 2019. Not to mention he can block rather well. If he got some more opportunities, he certainly would look like a more efficient player. But for whatever it is, Shanahan doesn't view him as such. Dwelley should be brought back and used more, but perhaps he is tired of not being viewed as a capable talent.