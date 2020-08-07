All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Five Ways an MLB-Type NFL Schedule Would Affect the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

As of Friday, Aug. 7, the 49ers are set to play out their original 16-game schedule, but in 2020, there’s no telling what the future of sports holds. While the small-rostered NBA succeeds with its bubble system, the MLB struggles to contain 30+ players and coaches. 

The NFL’s personnel alone makes an NBA-bubble system unfathomable. The MLB is far from perfect, but they did one thing the NFL could mirror. 

SI’s Thursday cover story presented different solutions, including a modified schedule. 

If the NFL rolls with an MLB-Covid-conscious approach, here’s what it would look like: 

To limit travel and exposure, each team would play their usual two games against their division, but also a single game against the opposite conference’s related division. 

The 49ers would play the Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks twice, and the AFC West’s Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders once. 

This makes for a 10-game sprint against the NFC and AFC West. 

(Disclaimer: I am not a health expert. I took computer science in college, not biology. I have no credible opinion. This is just fun to think about.) 

Here are five ways the schedule change would affect the 49ers: 

The 49ers would have new opponents 

The 49ers’ entire out-of-conference schedule: the Jets, Giants, Eagles, Dolphins, Patriots, Packers, Saints, Bills, Washington and Cowboys were all beatable. 

They would trade those games for the AFC West. 

If the 49ers and Seahawks beat everyone but split the games with each other, it could come down to which team beats the Chiefs, and by how much. 

The division could ultimately be decided by tiebreakers of “strength of victory” or “best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.” 

Less home games hurts 49ers’ opponents more 

The 49ers are built to win regardless of location. 

Although the Seahawks and Chiefs have their fair share of road and neutral-site wins, they’re both different beasts in front of their home crowd. 

An MLB-themed schedule would not only eliminate fan-attendance (thus removing the 12th-man), but also remove at least three home games from each team’s schedule. 

No Preseason means less dress rehearsals 

While less-experienced teams figure out their lineups on the fly, the 49ers return most of their starters and staff. They’re not implementing a whole offense or defense from the ground up. 

The 49ers’ best skills, running the ball and pressuring the quarterback, should translate without increased practice. While teams struggle with pass-blocking assignments and plugging the gaps, Nick Bosa is taking down their quarterback and Raheem Mostert is running down the sideline. 

Shortened schedule completely changes injury management 

The 49ers have their playbooks, assignments and personnel in place, but that doesn’t make them impervious to freak injuries. 

Less practices and games may create an extremely healthy season with no wear-and-tear, or it may lead to more tears and sprains. 

In a normal season, players have to battle through 16 games to make the playoffs. With less attrition, they would be much fresher for a postseason run. 

On the other hand, this would decrease in-season recovery time. Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt were just two 49ers that benefited from the extra weeks. 

Only the football gods know whether no preseason (and possibly fewer games) will affect injuries this season. 

A shortened schedule decreases separation 

Teams have six less weeks to separate from the crowd. That’s a lot less leeway. 

In Week 11 of last season, there were six teams within a game of each other for the final AFC Wild Card spot. 

Despite the congestion, a 7-3 record would likely guarantee a spot in the playoffs. That shouldn’t be too hard for the 49ers, who started last season 9-1. 

The goal isn’t to go undefeated; it’s to win the Super Bowl. 

In a year of improbability, I wouldn’t write off anything turning this whole season on its head. We all just want virus-free football. I know you’re thinking this is so unlikely, and so am I, but it’s 2020. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 

Follow me on Twitter @Mavpallack 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shon Coleman Opts Out, George Kittle does not

49ers backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman reportedly has opted out of the 2020 season, and George Kittle has not.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Will Kyle Shanahan Acknowledge Raheem Mostert as the 49ers Starting Running Back?

49ers running back Raheem Mostert believes he's a starter, but head coach Kyle Shanahan may not agree.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Why Trent Williams Believes Jerick McKinnon will be 49ers' Breakout Star of 2020

Running back Jerick McKinnon will be the 49ers' breakout star of 2020, according to left tackle Trent Williams.

Grant Cohn

by

Legbreaker

Why Runs to the Left Will be 49ers’ Bread and Butter in 2020

With Trent Williams in the fold, the left side of the 49ers will be their bread and butter for running the ball.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Lack of Vertical Threat Caps 49ers Offense

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin opting out of the 2020 season will hurt the 49ers offense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Everything 49ers fans need to know about the 2020 New England Patriots.

Nicholas Cothrel

Kyle Shanahan Resolved Contract Dispute Between Raheem Mostert and 49ers

Here's how head coach Kyle Shanahan resolved the contract dispute between Raheem Mostert and the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

The Importance of Nick Mullens

Here's why backup quarterback Nick Mullens is the 49ers' most important backup during the pandemic.

Marco Martinez

by

Aje806tx49

Seahawks Claim D.J. Reed off Waivers

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly claimed former San Francisco 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed off waivers.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

49ers to Sign Dion Jordan

The 49ers are expected to sign edge rusher Dion Jordan according to reports.

Grant Cohn

by

MT9er