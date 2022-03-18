Skip to main content

Fletcher Cox Should Be All Over the 49ers' Radar

Fletcher Cox was just released by the Eagles and is immediately an attractive free agent for the 49ers to target.

Free agency has been a slowplay for the San Francisco 49ers.

They have seen more of their own free agents depart than ones they are reeling in. I wouldn't panic just yet as there is still plenty of time left to sign some fairly impactful players.

In fact, there is one newly found free agent that is more than a fairly impactful player. He is the definition of impact and that player is defensive lineman Fletcher Cox. The Eagles released Cox so that his $18 million salary wouldn't become guaranteed. As it stands, Cox and the Eagles have interest in reuniting at a lesser number, which is reported to be $14 million guaranteed, per Mike Garafolo.

However, it is not a lock that they can get Cox back. Deals can break down easily, especially if another team comes hollering, which is exactly what the 49ers should do.

Cox should be all over the 49ers' radar.

What he could do amongst players such as Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Javon Kinlaw is a complete nightmare. They'll get an impact player who is always healthy in the interior and create a soft landing in case Kinlaw goes down to injury again. 

The 49ers should look to make that nightmare a reality. How they go about it is cut in between the Eagles and Cox like a kid in middle school cutting a lunch line. Become a divider by trying to woo him immediately before Cox is settles in.

I admit, it is definitely a longshot, but a shot the 49ers should take. You miss one-hundred percent of the shots you don't take and the 49ers will never know unless they try. Granted, signing Cox at that number of $14 million would be tough on the 49ers, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo's salary on the books acting as a weight vest. 

But configuring a way to get Cox aboard, whether they cut Garoppolo without compensation or by other means of freeing up space, will be completely worth it. 

