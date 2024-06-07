Former NFL OC Concerned About 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's Extension
I recently asked former Raiders offensive coordinator Tom Walsh about Christian McCaffrey's two-year, $38 million contract extension with the 49ers that makes him the highest-paid running back ever and will expire when he's 31. Here's what Walsh said.
WALSH: "I worry about the expiration date on a running back. The expiration dates for running backs in the NFL are shorter than any other position in the league. And for the amount of money the 49ers are paying McCaffrey, he's going to be a workhorse. Passing game, running game -- he's going to touch the ball 20 to 25 times per game. But think about this. How many other hits will he take when he's not touching the ball? If he's blocking, he's going to have contact. He's on the field 80 percent of the time. How many of those plays is he getting hit? Next to the offensive lineman and the tight end, he probably has more contact than any other position on the offense. And he's 200 pounds.
"He has all the tools, and the 49ers are very intent on featuring him. Based upon the usage that is assigned to him in the gameplan, they must think about him as their most valuable weapon. He's that Swiss Army Knife guy who can do it all. You hope that a running back of his size can hold up under the amount of hits and punishment he's going to take physically because of all the contact when he's in the ball game."