Former NFL OC Says the 49ers Defense Must Run More Simulated Pressures

"In today's game, as a defensive guy I would be more concerned about how many different simulated I can create."

Grant Cohn

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
I recently asked former Raiders offensive coordinator Tom Walsh what the 49ers defense needs to work on during training camp this year. Here's what he said.

WALSH: "In today's game, as a defensive guy I would be more concerned about how many different simulated I can create."

ME: Define simulated pressures.

WALSH: "I can put up a variety of personnel on the line of scrimmage and make them look like they're all blitzing. I'm going to simulate pressure. I'm going the challenge the quarterback or the center if he's the one calling protections to sort out who is a threat to rush and to where I'm going to direct my protection."

ME: You could present seven or eight pass-rushing threats, theoretically.

WALSH: "Exactly. So which one of those guys if any are blitzing? And which linemen are dropping into coverage? The 49ers have this guy they just signed by the name of Leonard Floyd. He has been a drop backer as well as a rusher. I'd have a scheme called Pink Floyd, Red Floyd, Green Floyd, Brown Floyd, Yellow Floyd -- I would have a whole package designed around how I can have simulated pressures utilizing Floyd and the other defenders."

ME: For years, the 49ers' pass rush has been vanilla and straightforward: four down linemen rushing straight at the quarterback.

WALSH: "Offenses can handle that. I want to make the opposing quarterback have to take his mental game to a higher level. If I can challenge him mentally and make him think more, he may have some hesitancy, he may make some wrong decisions, he may not be able to function as easily as if I let him play the game in a rocking chair."

