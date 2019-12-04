Four 49ers Lead the NFC in Pro Bowl Voting at Their Positions

With the dominant season that the San Francisco 49ers have had in 2019, it is only natural that they have multiple players being voted into the Pro Bowl. In fact, four 49ers currently lead the NFC in Pro Bowl voting at their positions.

Those players are George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman. Bosa currently leads all defenders with the most votes, which is an amazing feat for a rookie.

These four players are more than deserving of a Pro Bowl nod, so the fact that they are leading the votes at their respective positions is impressive. The 49ers do not have the great success they are experiencing this season if not for these four players.

Kittle has been the clear cut best tight end in the league this season. Not many tight ends in are capable of blocking and playing as a receiver, especially at such an elite level. The same can be said for Juszczyk who's versatility as a fullback is second to none.

As for Sherman, he has one of the lowest quarterback ratings when he is targeted in coverage per Pro Football Focus. And ever since Bosa "planted the flag" against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night football, his recognition has soared through the roof.

As for the rest of the players on the 49ers, there will likely be Pro Bowl honors for Fred Warner and K'Waun Williams. The 49ers currently have more votes combined for their players than any other team. After them it is the Ravens, Saints, Packers and Vikings who scale down. This will be the first time since 2013 that the San Francisco 49ers have a core of players who earn Pro Bowl honors.