Four 49ers Lead the NFC in Pro Bowl Voting at Their Positions

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With the dominant season that the San Francisco 49ers have had in 2019, it is only natural that they have multiple players being voted into the Pro Bowl. In fact, four 49ers currently lead the NFC in Pro Bowl voting at their positions.

Those players are George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman. Bosa currently leads all defenders with the most votes, which is an amazing feat for a rookie.

These four players are more than deserving of a Pro Bowl nod, so the fact that they are leading the votes at their respective positions is impressive. The 49ers do not have the great success they are experiencing this season if not for these four players. 

Kittle has been the clear cut best tight end in the league this season. Not many tight ends in are capable of blocking and playing as a receiver, especially at such an elite level. The same can be said for Juszczyk who's versatility as a fullback is second to none. 

As for Sherman, he has one of the lowest quarterback ratings when he is targeted in coverage per Pro Football Focus. And ever since Bosa "planted the flag" against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night football, his recognition has soared through the roof.

As for the rest of the players on the 49ers, there will likely be Pro Bowl honors for Fred Warner and K'Waun Williams. The 49ers currently have more votes combined for their players than any other team. After them it is the Ravens, Saints, Packers and Vikings who scale down. This will be the first time since 2013 that the San Francisco 49ers have a core of players who earn Pro Bowl honors.

Daniel Brunskill Continues to Impress in First Year With 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
When the San Francisco 49ers lost both Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey for the entire middle portion of the season, their offense was expected to take a massive step back. Losing a starting offensive tackle in the NFL tends to put most teams in a bind

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers and Fallers From Week 13

Jose Luis Sanchez III
Heading into Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the pouring rain was the steepest uphill climb the 49ers have faced all season. Unfortunately for the Niners, the climb proved too much for them as they

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Ravens Knock Off 49ers From No. 1

Jose Luis Sanchez III
For the last four weeks, the San Francisco 49ers had the top spot in the NFL power rankings locked up. They were even able to maintain their position after a week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Raheem Mostert a Finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III
Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFC West Week 14 Check In: Seahawks Kick 49ers Off Top Spot

Jose Luis Sanchez III
The 49ers are in unfamiliar waters as they had been sitting comfortably atop the NFC. Their loss to the Ravens on Sunday not only knocked them off of the top spot in the playoff standings,

Margin for Error in Final Four Games is Slim for 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
When the players and coaches of the San Francisco 49ers woke up Monday morning their team was sitting as the No. 2 seed in the playoff standings. When they went to sleep Monday night they

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 20-17 Loss Against the Ravens

nicholasmcgee
The San Francisco 49ers suffered only their second loss of the NFL season as they were defeated 20-17 by the Baltimore Ravens in a Game of the Year candidate that fully justified its hype.

49ers Are Finally Getting Healthy for Crucial Playoff Push

Jose Luis Sanchez III
The entirety of the 2019 regular season has been plagued with a plethora of injuries for the San Francisco 49ers. Almost every game the 49ers have had a key player suffer an injury whether it was minor or severe.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers have waived K Chase McLaughlin and have signed WR Chris Thompson back to the practice squad.…

Mike McGlinchey Shined Bright in Gloomy Loss to Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
Losing to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday is nothing to be ashamed of for the San Franciso 49ers. The Ravens were riding a seven game winning streak heading into week 13 against the 49ers.