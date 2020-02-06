Four 49ers Who Could See Heavier Workload in 2020

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch worked from scratch to build the best team in the NFC. Although they fell one game short in pursuit of a title, the foundation of a championship roster is in place.

With key players set to hit free agency, the 49ers will either have to acquire replacements or rely on someone in house. If they choose the latter, here are four players that could be in line for a major increase in snaps for the 2020 49ers:

Dante Pettis

The 49ers (correctly) chose not to trade for Antonio Brown or Odell Beckham Jr., placing No. 1 receiver expectations on second-year wideout Dante Pettis.

Confidence in Pettis was high given his 359 yards and five touchdowns over his final five games in 2018. Yet, he recorded just two snaps in the 2019 season-opener at Tampa Bay. Although his snaps increased drastically from that low number, he remained unused in the pass-game, exceeding one catch just three times. His season came to a screeching halt after a couple drops in a week 11 loss to Seattle. From that point on, Pro Football Reference notes just nine more snaps.

In total, Pettis caught 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. That’s not a lot for someone with No. 1 receiver potential. He has the tools to improve and clearly there’s room for it.

He’s the NCAA’s all-time leader in punt return touchdowns with nine, his two 2019 touchdowns wound up being game-winners and he seems to be a good blocker and great teammate.

“I believe in Dante,” Shanahan told the media prior to the Super Bowl. “He has helped us this year and I think he’ll help us more next year.”

His 2019 was by far a lost one, but it’s hard for his 2020 to get much worse. He’s shown flashes in the past, and the 49ers likely won’t give up on their 2018 second-round pick just yet.

Jalen Hurd

The 49ers turned some heads when they took Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd in the third round of 2019’s draft. They had just taken South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel one round earlier, and had Pettis returning after a nice rookie season.

Hurd began his college career at Tennessee as a running back where he rushed for 2,635 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons. For his senior season, Hurd not only changed schools, he switched positions. As Baylor’s top receiver, Hurd caught 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns. He also did not completely abandon his running back roots, rushing 48 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Hurd’s history of success as both an SEC running back and Big 12 receiver made him the perfect Swiss-Army knife in Shanahan’s offense. Unfortunately for the rookie, a back injury sidelined him the entire year, allowing Samuel to assume and perfect that role.

San Francisco leaned on Samuel’s big-play potential all season, including the Super Bowl where he had five catches for 39 yards and three rushes for 53 yards. Shanahan used Samuel to perfection. With just as much versatility, but a different body type, Hurd would be a superb compliment.

Tarvarius Moore

For an incredibly brief moment, reserve safety Tarvarius Moore was a potential Super Bowl MVP. Then things came crashing down. There’s no need to revisit what happened after his fourth quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes.

As he corralled that pick, some fans likely exclaimed “Who?” and for good reason. He started the first three games this season with Jimmie Ward hurt. By the time Jaquiski Tartt was injured, he was leapfrogged on the depth chart by Marcell Harris, limiting his late-season exposure.

Moore played his rookie season at cornerback, but switched to safety this preseason and excelled. He’s still learning the position and will make mistakes (i.e. his costly pass-interference on Travis Kelce), but the potential is there.

The 49ers might need Moore to take a major jump given Ward’s impending free agency. If Ward becomes too costly and San Francisco opts to use its money elsewhere, Moore might be the starting free safety in 2020.

Solomon Thomas

Another young backup whose snap count is contingent on San Francisco’s ability to re-sign its free agents, is reserve defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Although his first three NFL seasons have not been great, there is still time for the 2017 third overall pick to put it all together. After all, the 49ers just went through this same scenario with Arik Armstead.

Injuries and inconsistency cost Armstead a lot of playing time his first three seasons, but he showed enough promise for the 49ers to take a chance and pick up his fifth-year option. Similarly, Thomas has struggled to get on the field throughout his first three seasons, but has sporadically shown the necessary tools to stick in the NFL.

It’s hard to move on from a first-round pick. It’s worse when he’s a top-five pick. It’s almost impossible to give up when he’s your regime’s first ever draft pick who also happens to be a good teammate.

With not only Armstead potentially playing elsewhere, but also fellow defensive linemen Ronald Blair III, Sheldon Day and Anthony Zettel bound for free agency, Thomas’ importance is at an all-time high. Whether he takes advantage of his newest opportunity in the all-important fourth-year remains to be seen.