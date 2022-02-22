Cornerback could be a spot the 49ers look to improve at.

And if they do, a premier cornerback on the market is not going to be targeted by them. Corner isn't looked at as a priority position for the 49ers if you look at their history as I have explained before.

Veterans, former high-level players, or low risk high reward is what the 49ers will target in the free agent market for cornerbacks.

Here are four free agent cornerbacks the 49ers could target.

Bryce Callahan

Slot cornerback is the most pressing need heading into free agency for the 49ers. Should K'Waun Williams walk, former Broncos nickel corner Bryce Callahan would be a solid replacement. Callahan was once a premier cornerback until injuries took a toll on him. When injuries are not an issue, he is a sweet player in coverage. The last time Callahan was great was when he was with the Bears.

With the Broncos he has been a disappointment, but largely due to injuries. The 49ers should be able to nab him for no more than around $4 million per. He made $6 million in 2021 and hasn't built upon his value. Where he can build upon himself is with the 49ers and their vaunted defense. Part of why Callahan was successful in Chicago is because of their pass rush at the time led by Khalil Mack. Perhaps he can tap back into that success with the dominant pass rush in San Francisco.

Casey Hayward

In case the 49ers are not fully convinced on giving Ambry Thomas the starting reigns indefinitely, Casey Hayward is a player who wouldn't be a bad consideration. Hayward was by far one of the top defenders for the Raiders last season, which says a lot considering Maxx Crosby is the main great player they have.

At one point in the season, Hayward didn't allow a touchdown in 587 consecutive coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The 49ers definitely wouldn't mind a corner who doesn't give up scores. He's not shutdown or an elite corner as he once was several years ago, but his value should be affordable for the 49ers and his production should look better given the talent that will be around him on the defense.

Patrick Peterson

The 49ers LOVE former stud cornerbacks who are up there in age. Patrick Peterson fits that mold to perfection. Peterson can still play really well. He is certainly a starting caliber cornerback. Where it gets dicey is his price. Some teams could be willing to cash him out a bit. The Vikings paid him $8 million last season, so he is sure to look for something not too far off of that number. That is where the 49ers could be immediately ruled out.

On the other hand, I think Kyle Shanahan really likes Peterson. He is familiar with him after all during his time in Arizona and would probably want the 49ers to get him with a great purpose. Plus, Peterson's final seasons with the Cardinals weren't the most graceful. He at one point demanded a trade from the team and then was abruptly released last year. So maybe that entices him to not go after another sweet payday to play for a great defense and a legitimate chance at a Super Bowl?

D.J. Reed Jr.

Rewriting a wrong from the past for the 49ers would be to bring back D.J. Reed Jr. on a sweet deal. Remember, the 49ers didn't even want to let Reed go fully. They just thought they were slick in releasing him in hopes he'd get passed waivers. Little did they know Seattle was lurking for the young prominent corner. Reed has become a superb nickel corner that the 49ers could use immediately.

He would become an instant upgrade over K'Waun Williams. The only issue here is money. Reed is sure to have a market. He just might be the most coveted nickel corner on the market. Given the fact that the 49ers do not splurge in free agency over cornerbacks, it feels bleak that they go after Reed. The only reason I have him listed in this article is because the 49ers could be feeling a regret and truly will want to rewrite a past wrong.