49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Four Takeaways From 49ers' 27-10 Division-Round Win Over Vikings

Maverick Pallack

SANTA CLARA - After a week of rest and preparation, the 49ers quickly obliterated any notions of being “pretenders” on Saturday, disposing of the Minnesota Vikings in the first playoff game - other than Super Bowl 50 - in Levi’s Stadium history.

San Francisco won its first playoff game since 2014, defeating Minnesota 27-10 behind their defense and stellar running game. Five different Niners recorded a sack and Tevin Coleman rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns en route to the commanding victory.

The 49ers must wait a day to find out their next opponent, as Seattle and Green Bay will match up at Lambeau Field to decide the final spot in the NFC Championship Game.

49ers Defensive Line Sets the Tone

Although the 49ers received considerable production from all units, the defensive line really shined. Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Sheldon Day all made their presence known with huge plays.

Quality production is expected from Armstead, Buckner, Bosa and Ford, but Day’s strong performance came at the perfect time. Day’s snap count increased due to the numerous injuries along the defensive line, and his importance skyrocketed Saturday with the run-first Vikings coming to town.

The reserve defensive tackle made his third start of the season and helped bottle up elite running back Dalvin Cook.

While Day’s production went under the radar, the star four linemen were all over the field. Armstead, Buckner, Bosa and Ford each had at least a sack, tackle-for-loss and QB hit, to disrupt the Minnesota offensive game plan.

Ford made an immediate impact in his first game since week 14. His return was not only felt by those he tackled, but by his fellow linemen. The Vikings simply could not block Armstead, Bosa, Buckner and Ford at the same time. Almost every play, one seemed to get through the line and make a difference.

Even the backups had their way with the Minnesota offensive line. With under two minutes to play, and the game far out of reach, Anthony Zettel joined the fun and recorded his first career sack for the 49ers.

In total, the 49ers had six sacks, nine TFLs and nine QB hits on a Minnesota offensive line that surrendered just 28 sacks this regular season (tied for fifth best in the NFL).

49ers Finally Switch Moseley in for Witherspoon

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was a big reason why the 49ers’ defense got off to such a hot start this season. Yet, similar to the rest of his career, inconsistent play and lapses in coverage caught up to him on Saturday

Since the 49ers have one of the best cornerbacks of the last 20 years on one side of the field in Richard Sherman, the second cornerback will always be picked on. Not only did Minnesota go at Witherspoon, the Vikings designed their offense toward attacking him.

After being absolutely torched by Minnesota on the second drive, the starting corner was quickly relegated to the bench in favor of Emmanuel Moseley. Witherspoon was burned with a costly pass interference, a 12-yard catch by Adam Thielen and a 41-yard touchdown by Stefon Diggs.

Moseley, who made nine starts this season, took over for Witherspoon on the third drive and stabilized the coverage. On consecutive drives, he made third-down tackles to force Minnesota punts, while also blanketing Diggs.

His shutdown play continued in the second half as he forced a three-and-out with a quick Thielen tackle and a third-down pass deflection intended for Kyle Rudolph.

Moseley officially put the game on ice when he broke up a fourth-down pass intended for Diggs. The play looked eerily similar to the one Diggs burned Witherspoon on in the first quarter, but unlike Witherspoon, Moseley was able to hand-fight Diggs and force the incompletion.

No Nerves on Offense

The San Francisco offense was near-perfect on Saturday, and the opening drive set the tone. Coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo effectively carved up the vaunted Minnesota defense with first-half deep passes to Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. 

In the second half, Shanahan utilized Coleman and Raheem Mostert to gash the tired Vikings defense, burn the clock and put the game out of reach.

By keying on All-Pro tight end George Kittle, the Vikings seemingly forced Garoppolo to feed his wide receivers. Garoppolo made Minnesota pay from the get-go, completing four passes over 10 yards on the opening drive. He capped it off with a touchdown pass to Bourne. 

The second-half dominance was fueled by Coleman and Mostert, who both averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Coleman eclipsed double-digit carries for the first time since week 12 and 100 yards for the first time since week eight.

With the ground-game so effective, and the air-attack showing flashes of greatness, the 49ers hold the keys to their own destiny.

Saturday’s playoff win will be celebrated as the 49ers’ first at Levi’s Stadium, but it also shows how far the 49ers have come under Shanahan. Since Sherman ended San Francisco’ last chance scoring opportunity in the 2014 NFC Championship, the 49ers have been in a tumultuous downhill spiral.

Yet, Saturday’s win eased a lot of that pain. Now they are one home victory from their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season when they lost to the Ravens in New Orleans. The 49ers have won five Super Bowls, but none since the 1994 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

Playoff football is in full effect for the San Francisco 49ers who will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the first ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Follow along for live updates and analysis on today's game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScottKennedy

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Vikings Maven

Kicking off the round will be the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings. To gain better insight on the Vikings, I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions with Will Ragatz of Vikings Maven to preview Sunday nights matchup.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Will Ragatz

George Kittle's Breakout Season can be Immortalized in the Playoffs

There isn’t a non-quarterback in the NFL with as much “pick your poison” capability as San Francisco tight end George Kittle. With the divisional playoff game against the Vikings looming, Kittle has a chance to add onto his breakout season.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Three Ways the 49ers can Stop Dalvin Cook

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook presents a challenging task for the 49ers' defense when the two teams meet in the divisional playoff round on Saturday. However, there are three ways that the 49ers can stop Cook from having an impact game.

nicholasmcgee

by

Anglgomz49

Vikings vs. 49ers: Game Preview and Prediction

Playoff football has officially commenced for the San Francisco 49ers as they renew their “Quest for Six” campaign.It all starts today when the 49ers take on the surging Minnesota Vikings in a divisional playoff showdown at Levi’s Stadium.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

What to Expect From Kwon Alexander's Return

Against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in the divisional playoff game, 49ers' Kwon Alexander will likely make his return to the field. Here is what you can expect from him after a couple months off.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

49ers Injury Report: Alexander set to Return; Ford Listed as Questionable

For the first time since the first quarter of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers will have most of their key players healthy. Jaquiski Tartt (rib fracture), Mike Person (neck) and Kwon Alexander are set to return to the field Saturday for the divisional playoff matchup with the Vikings.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

How the 49ers can Stop Vikings Prolific Duo of Thielen and Diggs

Heading into the divisional round, the San Francisco 49ers defense faces a very difficult challenge with the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are widely considered one of the best duos in the NFL.

Matt Holder

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers' Defense Dominates Vikings to Advance to NFC Championship

The 49ers' defense dominated the Vikings to lead the team to a 27-10 victory. San Francisco will now advance to the NFC championship game as they await the results of tomorrow's Packers-Seahawks matchup.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against the Vikings

After what has been a dominant season for the red and gold, they will now get to test their mettle in do-or-die divisional playoff game. Find out what the three keys to victory are for the San Francisco 49ers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF