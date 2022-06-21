Four Teams That Could Sign Jimmy Garoppolo if the 49ers Release him

Jimmy Garoppolo has no future with the 49ers.

Trading him has been the goal of the 49ers, but the likelihood of a market surfacing for him in the coming months is slim. Cutting him is very well on the table and will probably be the route the Niners take.

Once cut, Garoppolo will certainly draw interest from teams. He’s exponentially more valuable to teams as a free agent than he is as a player on the 49ers that they would have to give up assets for and take on his expensive contract. Teams who aren’t even quarterback needy could look his way as a free agent.

Here are three teams that could sign Garoppolo if the 49ers release him.

Cleveland

The Browns have been linked to Garoppolo. The first time I heard of this trade scenario was when Greg Papa, the 49ers’ radio play-by-play commentator, posed it to John Middlekauff and Guy Haberman on their podcast. It actually makes sense and is the top destination. Deshaun Watson has a good chance of getting suspended for possibly the whole year. Jacoby Brissett would be all the Browns are left with. He’s a solid backup, but not the ideal starter for a whole season.

Garoppolo can step in easily with the Browns as he has familiarity with the type of offense that head coach Kevin Stefanski runs -- a lot of play-action with an emphasis on running the football and playing great defense. The only thing lacking for the Browns offense with Garoppolo would be the deep passing attack that they like to employ. It is something the Browns can live with as Garoppolo is not a bad alternative at all as the starter. Plus, Garoppolo could be enticed to join them as he has a chance to rebuild his value for another contract next free agency period with a playoff contending team.

Carolina

The most no-brainer team to target and sign Garoppolo is the Carolina Panthers. Having interest in Garoppolo prior to the draft, the Panthers are still in a questionable state at quarterback. Sam Darnold is not good enough and there’s no way that their rookie Matt Corral is ready to start. Garoppolo would be the Panthers’ best option.

And for a guy who is on pace to head for the exit doorway, head coach Matt Rhule needs an immediately ready quarterback to save his job. Now, expecting Garoppolo to be that savior is a massive stretch, but he's better than anyone they have on the roster now. Having a solidified offensive line and adequate running attack makes the Panthers a sweet fit for Garoppolo. Should he be a free agent, the Panthers will definitely contact him and look to bring him in.

Seattle

A quarterback room of Drew Lock, presumably the starter, and Geno Smith does not bring comfort. It doesn’t matter how adamant Pete Carroll is about his confidence with Lock -- that is NOT a solidified quarterback room. Since it isn’t, why not take a flyer or look at Garoppolo? The Seahawks are very familiar with him and he fits the offensive style that Carroll wants to execute: run, run and run it some more.

Garoppolo can only excel in an offense where the running game is the focal point and efficient. While the Seahawks will be limited going deep to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Garoppolo at least brings them someone who they know to a degree. Meanwhile, they are stuck with Lock who couldn’t even beat out Teddy Bridgewater. Garoppolo is the better option and a player I expect the Seahawks to go after should he be cut.

Houston

Garoppolo signing with the Texans is plausible, but it is a stretch compared to the previous teams I listed. There is familiarity here with Garoppolo and Texans general manager Nick Caserio. As a free agent, Houston could look to bring in Garoppolo as a challenger to Davis Mills. By heating up the competition in training camp and the preseason, the Texans can find out just how comfortable and ready Mills is.

He did prove capable last year in his limited starts, but perhaps the Texans want to throw some hurdles out in front of him to assure themselves of it. Garoppolo can act as those hurdles. I just don’t think he will be okay with that given he kind of went through a situation like this with the 49ers already. Garoppolo will want a fairly ready team where he can get the chance to increase his value for one more payout next year. The Texans can be a team calling his phone, but whether or not Garoppolo answers it is the mystery.