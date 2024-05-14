Four Teams That the 49ers Will Likely Play Against in Primetime in 2024
It is practically a guarantee that the San Francisco 49ers will be featured in five primetime games in 2024.
The NFL can give a team up to five primetime slots on their schedule, which indicates how much of a draw and good a team is. Being one of the best teams in the league means primetime games are at the maximum for the 49ers , especially given their slate of opponents this upcoming season.
One primetime game has already been revealed for the 49ers. They will face the New York Jets at home in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, but what about the remaining four opponents? It is a tough one considering the abundance of opponents that provide riveting matchups.
Here are the four teams that the 49ers will likely play against in primetime in 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs
No duh right? I mean, how is this matchup not going to be put in primetime? Anytime the 49ers and Chiefs meet it is a must watch for any caliber of football fan. The rematch of the Super Bowl in Feb. will surely be one the NFL can't keep off of their primetime schedule. Everyone will clear their calendars to watch this game no matter what.
I would suspect that this game gets placed on Sunday Night Football. That is the premier primetime spot in the NFL because it caps off a tremendous day of football. And if it wasn't that tremendous, then the 49ers and Chiefs are sure to make up for it. Seeing these two go at it at Levi's Stadium will be thrilling, especially if there are any differences when they played in the Super Bowl.
Detroit Lions
Speaking of rematches, I don't think it will take the NFL schedule makers long to consider the 49ers versus Lions for primetime. This one will have an amazing buildup to it, especially because the Lions are returning to Levi's Stadium. All the talk will be about how they blew a 24-7 lead going into the second-half of the NFC championship game.
This game will be a chance for them to rewrite that mistake and be their revenge game the same as it will be for the 49ers against the Chiefs. Plus, the 49ers and the Lions are the two best teams in the NFC. The NFL would be fools to not have this premier matchup be featured in primetime. I'd guess that this one will be on Monday Night Football to give themselves an exclusive day.
Los Angeles Rams
The 49ers always play one of their NFC West division rivals in primetime. Last year it was the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night, but I don't see the Seahawks getting another primetime shot against the 49ers. This time around I fully expect it to be the Los Angeles Rams. No other team in the division poses a real threat to the 49ers aside from the Rams.
You could even include the entire conference for the Rams as a threat to them. This game will be in primetime in Los Angeles for Thursday Night Football. I'll probably be wrong about that as putting a divisional game on a short week is odd, but the fact that these two teams are a stone's throw away from each other makes it more feasible.
Green Bay Packers
Another playoff revenge matchup. Except this matchup is always a lock to be placed in primetime. It almost always happens, at least it has since 2020, that the Packers and 49ers face each other on primetime and rightfully so. They are two of the most legendary franchises in the NFL that always generate a massive crowd.
The last time the 49ers faced the Packers in the regular season was in 2018 and it was on Monday Night Football. This time around I expect them to play on Sunday Night Football. Placing the best team in the NFC against an ascending NFC team for a playoff rematch in the premier primetime NFL slot is too perfect. If the matchup against the Chiefs is a lock, then this one follows up as it.