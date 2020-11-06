Friday Morning 49ers Musings

This season was never going to be easy.

In 2019, the 49ers had just about everything go right for them along the way to a Super Bowl berth. Through the first half of the season the best quarterbacks they faced were Jared Goff and rookie Kyler Murray. This helped them considerably with going undefeated during that stretch. Sure, there were some injuries along the way, but for the most part those were spread out and it was one or two players here and there.

It has been a completely different story in 2020. The 49ers have struggled from the very start of this season, losing a very winnable game to open the season against Arizona. In Week 2, injuries took out their best pass rusher in Nick Bosa along with Solomon Thomas. Raheem Mostert took the first offensive play of the game for a touchdown but later went down with an injury as well, and then Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a high ankle sprain.

Losing key players has been a constant theme throughout and reached a crescendo on Wednesday when Kendrick Bourne tested positive for Covid-19. The positive test and resulting contact tracing meant the 49ers would go into the game on Thursday night against Green Bay without their top two wide receivers in Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk as well as their starting left tackle, Trent Williams. George Kittle would also be unavailable due to a foot injury that he suffered on Sunday in Seattle

- Kyle Shanahan did not give his offense the best opportunity to succeed: Shanahan made a series of moves that need to be questioned, let’s go through them.

Justin Skule would need to make his first start of the season, his first since a disastrous performance at home against Seattle last season, that much was known. It did come as a surprise though to see Daniel Brunskill be moved to center and rookie Colton McKivitz making his first start at right guard. Making these changes during a short week was a curious move, especially the insertion of McKivitz.

Despite the limited weapons at their disposal, Kyle Shanahan opened up the game calling three straight passes. That doesn’t seem like the best use of the players available, and predictably the 49ers went three and out.

With Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, and George Kittle all out the pickings were slim for playmakers on offense, but how does River Cracraft end up receiving more targets than Trent Taylor, Jordan Reed, Kyle Jusczcyk, Jordan Reed or Jerick McKinnon? Cracraft, who came into Thursday night with a total of just two targets in his career, received five targets and the results were what you’d expect as he dropped a touchdown on the 49ers second offensive possession and another pass the next time San Francisco had the ball.

- The 49ers need to get Tarvarius Moore into the game on defense: Moore has played well for the 49ers defense when given the opportunity, however those opportunities are few and far between. Jaquiski Tartt has been beat deep in coverage a number of times this season, and last night his backup Marcell Harris saw a similar fate. Robert Saleh needs to find a way to get Moore onto the field, he certainly cannot be any worse than what they have put out there instead.

- Sudden change woes: The 49ers defense excelled at limiting the damage a season ago when forced to take the field following an offensive turnover. This season has been a different story, and we once again saw the defense allow a touchdown following a turnover when Green Bay went down the field on them following the Nick Mullens interception.

- JaMycal Hasty is simply a change of pace back: There has been a lot of talk among 49ers fans about how good Hasty could be and the need to get him more carries. The last two games should put that to rest a bit. Hasty has shown that he is best suited to be coming off the bench, kind of like a closer in baseball. It’s pretty clear that he is at most the fourth-best running back in San Francisco.

- Nick Mullens: Last night we all saw another example of how Mullens needs to remember that taking a sack is not the worst possible outcome that can happen on a play. Sure, he had quick pressure off the edge on the interception, but he needs to do a better job of protecting the ball and not putting it up for grabs This kind of stuff puts the defense in bad situations, and they aren’t good enough to this year to make the stops they were a season ago.

The other area in which Mullens needs to improve is his ability to “just keep playing.” When things start to go sideways for Mullens, it seems like things just snowball out of control for him. He needs to find it within himself to learn from his mistakes while at the same time letting them go and getting on to the next play.