George Kittle Backs Jimmy Garoppolo in Wake of Brady Rumors

Free agency can't get here soon enough as it would end the talk of Tom Brady becoming the new starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

This hypothetical situation of the 49ers going after him is just plain out silly on a multitude of levels. It's so silly that running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has called it "ludicrous" when I spoke to him on Tuesday. Wilson was adamant in his defense of his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo since bringing Brady in would essentially end his tenure.

Wilson isn't the only 49ers player to defend Garoppolo. All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted yesterday on his Instagram page in support of Garoppolo with the caption "lets run it back 10!".

Though it is a bit of subtle post since he isn't directly addressing, it is clear enough to see that Kittle did this after hearing about the Brady rumors.

It is a great sight to see Garoppolo's teammates like Wilson and Kittle come to his defense. Selflessness still radiates from these players even during the offseason.

The idea of the 49ers needing to upgrade the quarterback position is completely driven by recency bias. Garoppolo's fourth-quarter performance in Super Bowl LIV was as atrocious as can be. While he wasn't the lone reason the 49ers lost, he definitely was a contributor to it.

Unfortunately for him, it is something he is going to have to deal with him until the start of the 2020 season. Critics will continue to circle back to his performance unless he comes out guns blazing in 2020.