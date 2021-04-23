Get Mostert's Instant Reaction to 49ers Draft Pick

This column explains how you can hear Mostert's instant reaction to the 49ers’ draft selection and interact with him after Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s big decision is announced.

Picture yourself on the couch on draft night with your favorite snack and beverage at your side. You’ve got a 49ers jersey on and are ready to welcome the newest addition to the 49ers Faithful. The wait is over. Twitter is buzzing with anticipation. The Commissioner finally announces who the 49ers select with the No. 3 pick.

Whatever you’re feeling – perhaps excitement, pride, or relief - who would you rather hear an instant reaction from in that moment? The same talking heads you see on your television every year? Or star running back Raheem Mostert?

Mostert is the no-brainer answer. Imagine if the 49ers shock the world and draft a non quarterback such as Kyle Pitts, wouldn't it be fun to hear his reaction to adding another weapon in the offense? Or if the 49ers select Jimmy Garoppolo's eventual replacement, you can gauge how Mostert feels about it by paying careful attention to the tone of his voice and his emotions.

This column explains how you can hear Mostert's instant reaction to the 49ers’ draft selection and interact with him after Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s big decision is announced.

The Gridiron Gaming Group Draft Day Event collected a bunch of sports stars including Mostert, Austin Ekeler, Marquez Valdes-Scandling, Melvin Gordon, Indy Car driver Conor Daly, and others, to take part in a livestream NFL Draft event on draft night (April 29 5-8 p.m. PT).

Fans can join the live stream event by going to www.Twitch.tv/AustinEkeler, the twitch handle for Ekeler who is co-hosting the event with ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.

“My favorite part about my Twitch stream is engaging with the community,” Ekeler said. “The GGG Draft Day Event will give me and other GGG members an opportunity to gather together with our fans, watch the NFL Draft and talk about the picks. We know fans will love to hear from the athletes and celebrities we’ve lined up and we know our guests all will love the chance to interact with the fans in a fun, casual way.”

Other members of the GGG team include Chargers WR Mike Williams and DT Justin Jones, Eagles CB Avonte Maddox and RB Boston Scott, Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg, Jets DE Bryce Huff, Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Daly.

So whether Thursday results in pain, disappointment, hope or excitement - make sure you're feeling those things with your fellow 49ers fans and Raheem Mostert.