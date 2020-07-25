All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Have Expectations Changed for the 49ers This Season?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

To say the NFL offseason is bizarre would be a massive understatement. 

From having the draft broadcasted remotely, to cancelling OTAs in it’s entirety -- we are in a whole new world here when it comes to football and an unfortunate reality. It’s only natural considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Everyone has had to adjust and adapt to all of these changes. Changes that could have lasting effects on teams with Super Bowl aspirations like the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to the pandemic, the expectations for the red and gold was to procure the Lombardi Trophy. 

But with the coronavirus ongoing, that could put a damper on those expectations with everything that has been altered in the NFL. A lot of these players haven’t had time to practice nor implement anything new that the coaches may have wanted to install. Should the 49ers not go deep in the playoffs, they could be granted a mulligan. 

With that said: have expectations changed for the 49ers in 2020? 

Not at all. 

This team didn’t lose much talent during the offseason. In fact, they hardly lost any. DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders are the only real hits, but the 49ers were able to replace them with Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. 

Now I’m not saying these players are going to replicate the impact of the players they are replacing from last season. That just wouldn’t be realistic, especially since these rookies haven’t had any practice yet. 

What they can do is build themselves up and develop somewhat close to what Sanders and Buckner were as the season progresses. 

Either way, there is a ton of talent on the 49ers as it is. 

Let’s not forget that they have an elite coaching staff as well. Expectations do not and should not change for this team. The only way it would is if some of their key players elected to opt out of the season. That is the main way to taper off expectations. 

Until that day comes, this team should still carry the heavyweight as Super Bowl contenders. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jalen Hurd: 49ers Training Camp Battle

Who will win the 49ers battle to be the No. 2 wide receiver while Deebo Samuel is injured -- Brandon Aiyuk or Jalen Hurd?

Grant Cohn

by

Quartjess

REPORT: Jets "Open to Trading" Jamal Adams Before Season. Will 49ers get him?

The Jets have informed Jamal Adams they're open to trading him before the season starts. Will the 49ers get him?

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Seahawks Beat Out 49ers to Trade for Jamal Adams

Both the 49ers and Seahawks were interested in trading for Adams, but only the Seahawks pulled off the deal.

Grant Cohn

3 Bubble Players Who'll be Impacted Most by no Preseason Games

Here are three roster bubble players who'll be impacted most by no preseason games.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Boise49erfan

49ers Should Feel Fortunate That the Salary Cap Will not Take Dramatic Hit

The 49ers should be able to keep most of their free agents in 2021 because the salary cap won't drop too much.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Aje806tx49

49ers Quarterbacks and Rookies Report to Training Camp

The quarterbacks, rookies and injured players reported to training camp on July 23.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Emmanuel Moseley vs. Ahkello Witherspoon: 49ers Training Camp Battle

Who will win the 49ers' training camp competition to be the starting right cornerback -- Emmanuel Moseley or Ahkello Witherspoon?

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Raheem Mostert to Drop his Trade Request?

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reportedly could drop his trade request soon.

Grant Cohn

by

bnez22

How the 49ers can get A.J. Green

The 49ers could trade for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green at the trade deadline.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Kyle Shanahan may Eventually Serve as both 49ers Head Coach and General Manager

The 49ers might phase out John Lynch and make Kyle Shanahan both the general manager and head coach.

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49