Have Expectations Changed for the 49ers This Season?

To say the NFL offseason is bizarre would be a massive understatement.

From having the draft broadcasted remotely, to cancelling OTAs in it’s entirety -- we are in a whole new world here when it comes to football and an unfortunate reality. It’s only natural considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone has had to adjust and adapt to all of these changes. Changes that could have lasting effects on teams with Super Bowl aspirations like the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to the pandemic, the expectations for the red and gold was to procure the Lombardi Trophy.

But with the coronavirus ongoing, that could put a damper on those expectations with everything that has been altered in the NFL. A lot of these players haven’t had time to practice nor implement anything new that the coaches may have wanted to install. Should the 49ers not go deep in the playoffs, they could be granted a mulligan.

With that said: have expectations changed for the 49ers in 2020?

Not at all.

This team didn’t lose much talent during the offseason. In fact, they hardly lost any. DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders are the only real hits, but the 49ers were able to replace them with Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

Now I’m not saying these players are going to replicate the impact of the players they are replacing from last season. That just wouldn’t be realistic, especially since these rookies haven’t had any practice yet.

What they can do is build themselves up and develop somewhat close to what Sanders and Buckner were as the season progresses.

Either way, there is a ton of talent on the 49ers as it is.

Let’s not forget that they have an elite coaching staff as well. Expectations do not and should not change for this team. The only way it would is if some of their key players elected to opt out of the season. That is the main way to taper off expectations.

Until that day comes, this team should still carry the heavyweight as Super Bowl contenders.